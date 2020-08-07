Preston Griffith, co-owner of Griffith’s Shell in Midtown, is an institution in his own right. He began working at the service station at 13 and hasn’t stopped, even as he’s a couple months from 63.

“I’ve spent 50 years at the corner of Ann and Government,” he said.

Griffith, who is this year’s Nappie Award winner for Quintessential Mobilian, has come to value his customers, many of them repeat consumers, as family. He knows generations of Mobile families.

“I have third generations of families doing business with me right now,” he said while staring out the window of the shop. “I can tell you who was born underneath which azalea bush and who their father is, who their sister is.”

The love they’ve shown him through the years has made him feel like a neighbor, even though he no longer lives in the areas adjacent to the station.

“I don’t live in this neighborhood, but I feel I’m part of this neighborhood,” Griffith said.

That love and support became even more meaningful to Griffith when he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS. Long-time customers coming to wish him well has been special.

“All of them have shown me so much love,” he said. “This is my family. My customers are my family.”

As an example of that love, Griffith said a customer came in, told him she was one of his prayer warriors and handed him a book. When he got home, he opened it and found a $50 bill tucked inside. When he saw the customer again, he tried to give it back to her, as he assumed she left it in there by mistake. She told him to keep it and take his family out to dinner.

The same customer came back a few weeks later and handed Griffith another $50 bill. When he tried to refuse it again, she said it was from her prayer group and they wanted him to have it. He said he has since paid the money forward.

Despite the disease, Griffith comes in to work behind the counter seven hours a day and he doesn’t want to stop anytime soon.

“It takes its toll,” he said. “I feel like if I stop it might get worse.”

Griffith comes in at about 7:20 a.m. for the shipbuilding customers from Austal and Ingalls, and leaves before noon. He greets customers with a smile and a joke that he either inherited or made up on the spot.

“They come from me spontaneously,” he said of the jokes. “A lot of my older jokes come from my Daddy. He had a great sense of humor. He was loved by everyone. As you can tell, I adore my father.”

Griffith started at Leinkauf and graduated from Murphy High School. Instead of taking the college route like his brother, Griffith helped his dad, Preston Griffith Sr., at the shop. Aside from a short stint as a model, the younger Griffith never considered leaving Mobile.

“I did some modeling in Mobile and Atlanta,” he said. “I had an opportunity to go to New York, but Daddy needed my help at the station. That’s the only regret I’ve ever had.”

As he often does from the comfort of the retail counter at the service station, Griffith punctuated the story with a joke.

“If I had gone to New York, I probably would’ve gone to too many hot tub parties anyway,” he said.