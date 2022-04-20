If you said his name a year ago, most in Alabama would not have known who Mike Durant was. That could still very well be the case today.

Nonetheless, Durant is the favorite to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator and fill the vacancy left by the long-time serving U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

Durant is best known for his military heroics. He was the helicopter pilot in the Black Hawk Down incident. He was the lone American survivor and was held captive for 11 days before being released into the custody of the Red Cross.

He would later move to Huntsville and start his own company, Pinnacle Solutions. According to his personal financial disclosure, he has a net worth of between $40 million and $114 million.

He has been remarkably successful as a businessman, which one would think is an asset for someone running for high office.

According to the latest round of polling, Durant is the leader among the frontrunners, including former Business Council of Alabama head Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

At this stage of the horserace, which is the equivalent of leaving turn four for the homestretch, each of the three aforementioned names has had its turn out front.

The first contestant to enter the fray in 2021 was Brooks. Brooks had it all going for him. He was polling above 50 percent very early. He had the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

At the very beginning, for Brooks, it looked like a fool’s errand to try to win the U.S. Senate race. The Trump endorsement alone made beating Brooks seem like an impossible task.

It did not deter Britt or her financial backers. It also did not prevent Shelby from backing his former chief of staff’s candidacy, both rhetorically and financially.

She was next to announce her candidacy formally. Little by little, throughout the second half of 2021, Britt chipped away at Brooks’ lead. While Brooks was preserving his resources for the later stages of the campaign, Britt was making her way to all 67 counties — something Shelby had done throughout his tenure in the U.S. Senate.

If there was a Republican event, Britt was there, usually with her husband, Wesley Britt.

A former University of Alabama standout offensive tackle, Wesley Britt had an unmistakable presence on the campaign trail at 6-foot-8-inches tall.

With their campaign staffer Clint Reid, the former president of the state College Republican association, the three zig-zagged — and continue to — up and down the state of Alabama.

It paid dividends. By late fall, Brooks had faded. Trump was silent. By December, the Britt-aligned PAC ads had eaten into Brooks’ support, and the tireless campaigning had positioned Britt into the lead in some of the polling.

The favor was returned by Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth, which had announced it was backing Brooks very early. Club for Growth Action, the political arm of the conservative nonprofit, hammered Britt through the end of 2021.

When Durant announced he was getting into the contest for the GOP’s nod, the circular firing squad effect was already underway.

Ultimately, Brooks lost Trump’s endorsement in an unprecedented move, and has been leaking oil ever since.

Despite the attack, Britt has maintained a consistent level of support.

But the unknown entity of Durant has since surged to the lead, according to the polls.

Never mind that Durant supporters seem to be some exotic species rarely seen in the wild. There is hardly a “Durant for U.S. Senate” yard sign in print. Aside from the reluctant appearance at the occasional campaign event, the only way anyone would know he is a candidate for U.S. Senate is from the commercials running on radio and television around Alabama.

Should Durant pull it off and win the Republican nomination, and he is in a prime position to do so, it would be a historic occasion.

It might be the biggest upset in Alabama political history, rivaling Doug Jones’ unlikely defeat of Roy Moore for the state’s other U.S. Senate seat in 2017.

Durant will have knocked off two heavyweights — Mo Brooks, with the coveted Trump endorsement and an early lead approaching 50 points, and Katie Britt, who is on track to be the most well-funded statewide candidate in Alabama history.

The tally amassed by Britt in campaign and PAC money will be unrivaled in Alabama’s history when it is all said and done.

What that will say about Britt and Brooks remains to be written.

Durant has his vulnerabilities. He hails from New Hampshire, and aside from a stint at Fort Rucker, he did not come to Alabama until retiring from the U.S. Army in 2001. Is that long enough to get you elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama?

He has also made some clumsy remarks on the Second Amendment, once having said a “good step toward law and order” in some crime-ridden U.S. cities would involve disarming the public.

Even with the comments captured on videotape, portraying a war hero as a run-of-the-mill, pro-gun-grabbing activist is a difficult sale.

The Mike Durant phenomenon is a real head-scratcher. If he wins the GOP nomination, throw out the book of conventional wisdom on how to win a statewide election in Alabama and start all over.