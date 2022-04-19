The Mobile County Personnel Board approved a $3.33 minimum wage adjustment Tuesday for 300 hourly Mobile city employees.

The hike to the minimum wage was brought as a recommendation by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The minimum hourly wage will increase from $11.89 to $15.22 for those working 40 hours or less. The federal hourly minimum wage is $7.25

Last month, Stimpson announced a 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for City of Mobile employees that took effect on April 9. His administration will also be undertaking a competitive pay analysis for all employee classifications.

“Since taking office in 2013, we have been working towards more competitive wages across every City of Mobile Department,” Mayor Stimpson said. “I appreciate the personnel board approving our minimum wage increase this afternoon. This will have a direct impact on hundreds of employees dealing with the rising cost of living. It will also help the City be more competitive in the labor market and recruit and retain employees in the future.”

The Mobile Police Department announced in February as part of its five-year strategic plan it is going to advocate for 15 to 20 percent raises for officers.