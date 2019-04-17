When Big Fish Ministries opens its second recovery house May 1, it will mark a first for Baldwin County, officials with the group say.

“There’s a serious need for recovery programs for anyone, but especially for women here in Baldwin County,” Brittany Renkenberger, women’s programs director, said. “At this time, we are the only long-term recovery program for women in all of Baldwin County, which is a rather large county. Right now, women in need of recovery services are having to either go to different parts of the state or even out of state to find an open program.”

The new facility will be able to house 16 women who are facing a variety of issues and offer them faith-based recovery and, hopefully, a new direction. The new women’s facility will be located in Foley off of County Road 20. Big Fish’s men’s center is in Bon Secour.

“We serve men, and soon women, with recovery services for those suffering from addictions or other destructive behaviors,” Renkenberger said. “Our current men’s facility can hold up to 22 men and our women’s home will house up to 16 women.”

With the expansion capabilities at the site of the new women’s recovery center, Renkenberger said, they hope to be able to offer more services in the future.

“The women’s campus currently has a home on the property and we have an additional six-plus acres that in the next five years or so we will begin adding properties to serve more women with their children,” Renkenberger said.

Big Fish Ministries funded its initial house for men partly with sales from its thrift store. A recently opened new store will help fund the women’s facility.

“We had to launch the second shop and it took us about a year to then financially sustain the women’s program,” Renkenberger said. “We have also been getting donations through private donors. We were also awarded an Impact 100 grant this year for $91,000 to go toward the launch of the program.”

Besides the stores and grant, Renkenberger is also accepting other donations and is looking for volunteers and material donations to help with the opening.

“Our website is bigfishministries.org. If anyone wants to apply to our programs they can go to our website,” she said. “We also are gathering items for the women’s house to stock on the shelves, linens and kitchen supplies and things like that. If anyone wants to help with those projects, they can contact us. We’d love to share with them ways they can partner with us to help open the house.”

The ministry offers 12- to 18-month programs, Pathway to Purpose, at both homes. The program includes recovery classes, faith-based individual and group counseling, Biblical teaching, discipleship classes, mentorship, work therapy and life skills training.

The goal of the program is “to help restore addicted, homeless and other broken people through Christ-centered healing and transformation,” according to the group’s website.