A Mobile woman reported missing by friends and family on Facebook has been found dead by authorities in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana about 49 miles from New Orleans.

A spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of Savanna Raine Harris was found Friday Morning. Foul play is not suspected, according to authorities, but the results of an autopsy are still pending as part of the open investigation.

According to social media posts from her family, Harris was last seen Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the Daphne/Mobile area. The family released another statement Friday confirming her death.

“It is with immeasurable grief that our family is announcing that our sweet, sweet Savanna has passed,” the statement read. “Our family is in extreme shock, and we are still processing this.We want to thank each of you for your concern. Even more, we want to thank each of you for the love you have had for Savanna. We don’t have the words to explain the feelings that our family and Savanna’s friends are experiencing, but we appreciate your prayers.”