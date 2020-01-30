Keesler Federal Credit Union has expanded into Alabama, with two new branches in the Mobile market.

Mississippi’s largest credit union opened its Mobile Westwood Plaza branch at 7756 Airport Road and its Midtown Mobile branch located at 100 North Florida Street in recent weeks.

“We looked at several markets for expansion and Mobile just made the most sense,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal CEO and President. “We know the region, the banking services needed and the best ways to serve members. This will be a good fit for Keesler Federal and our existing and potential members.”

The two new Mobile branches will increase Keesler Federal’s branch network to 38, with 19 those added in the last four years. The expansion has included the New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi, markets.

Both Mobile locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Whether it’s our lending or deposit rates, we are consistently the best in our markets,” Swoger said. “More importantly, we look for a way to say yes to our members. We believe in our members and will exhaust every option available to help them. And it’s very easy to qualify for membership.”

Those who live, work, worship or attend school in most of Mobile County can become a Keesler Federal member and open an account.