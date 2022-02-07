A Mississippi man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Mobile for faking his own death in 2018.

On Jan. 26, Jacob Blair Scott, 45, was indicted on three charges related to a fake suicide stunt on July 30, 2018, when he fled on bond for sexual battery and exploitation of his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Jackson County, Mississippi, in September 2017.

Arraignment for Scott has been set for Feb. 9, in U.S. District Court in Mobile.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

Scott, who is an Iraq military veteran and a 2011 Purple Heart recipient, allegedly left a suicide note and a gun in a small boat about a mile offshore from Orange Beach and fled. A week-long search of the Gulf of Mexico was conducted for Scott’s body, but his remains were never found. The U.S. Marshal’s determined the suicide was suspicious due to the lack of evidence on the boat of an injury and due to the fact Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from his bank accounts before his flight. He was placed on the Marshal’s list of 15 Most Wanted fugitives in January 2020 and an award of $25,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Scott was discovered in a mobile home park in Antlers, Oklahoma, going under the alias of “Lucas Walding” just a day after being placed on the Marshal’s list. Marshal’s said they had received a reliable tip just hours after issuing their media campaign to find him. It was considered at the time the fastest apprehension of a fugitive in the 37-year history of the 15 Most Wanted program.

He is being charged with false communications of a distress message to the U.S. Coast Guard, illegally transporting a .380 caliber pistol while under indictment and providing false information for the suicide hoax.

Each count is attached with a $250,000 fine and up to five year imprisonment.