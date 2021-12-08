Vigor QB Anthony Mix Jr.

To watch Anthony Mix Jr. run the Vigor offense, which he did with ease and comfort and confidence, one would assume he had been in the program and system for several seasons. In fact, he was basically a newcomer, just like head coach John McKenzie, who is in his second season at the school.

Mix arrived in the middle of last season and quickly took charge of the Wolves’ offense. This season, while the Vigor defense prevented opponents from doing much damage, Mix led an offensive unit that scored 517 points and helped fashion a 14-1 record.

There were no guarantees the two — Mix and Vigor — would mesh as well as they did. Truth is, Mix invented the transfer portal before it was a thing. And in high school, he went from school to school in the Mobile area — from Baldwin County High to Spanish Fort to Murphy to Saraland — before landing at Vigor.

At Vigor, they were, in a way, waiting for him, waiting for someone who could take charge of the offense and add a leadership and performance element that was missing. It became a match made in state championship heaven.

“Looking from the outside, you would never know, but it was just a different type of atmosphere from every other place that I’ve been,” Mix said of finding his way to Vigor. “You can see the results after I was able to settle in.

“It definitely took a little time [to get comfortable with the program]; I transferred in the middle of the year. But you know, after that season was over we got back to the drawing board and I got back in the film room and we just kept doing what we were doing.”

What he did last Friday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham in the Wolves’ 52-14 victory over Oneonta in the Class 4A state championship game was direct the Vigor offense with purpose and success. In what at the time was a close game, he tossed a pair of touchdown passes that jump-started a 34-point second half that allowed the Wolves to cruise to victory.

“First and foremost, it was just a weight off our shoulders because it was going back and forth so much,” Mix said of the scores that opened up the game. “We enjoy those types of games but in the state championship, you know how crazy those types of games can get. You have to try to stretch it out as best you can, any way that you can. We were able to do that with those two passes and we went up from there.”

Mix and his teammates left the field as state champions, the first football state title for Vigor since 2008. He said the feeling was unbelievable.

“It really feels really amazing,” he said. “It’s crazy. Of course, every kid who plays, every year you think you’re going to state, but coming in here this year, we just really felt like that’s what we were going to do. Obviously, we did it. Just coming to Vigor and Prichard, Alabama, the way they treat us is just so warm and they just love us. We’re really just a big family, each and every one of us, and they just welcomed me and now we’re here.”

McKenzie praised the play of Mix in the state title game and throughout the season. He noted that Vigor’s success — its state championship — in large part was due to Mix’s play and his leadership skills.

“Anthony Mix just stood up on the biggest stage and the biggest moment, and he played his best game in the biggest game at Vigor since I’ve been here,” McKenzie said in Friday’s postgame press conference. “How fitting that is to play your best game in the state championship game and your finale and to go out with a bang like that in a game that everyone around here will remember. All the things that he went through, and he just put a stamp on things at the end of that game.”

Mix had to take on a lot of responsibility and still perform at a high level, McKenzie said, adding he was proud of the way he took on his roles and responsibilities and produced.

“That’s a lot of pressure on Anthony Mix because from Day 1 we have told anybody who has been associated [with the program] or would listen to us that he is going to take us and lead us to a championship on Dec. 3,” McKenzie said. “We’ve said that a long, long time ago. A lot of 16- or 17-year-old kids would crumble to that, but he took it by the mantle and led our team every single day with his work ethic and he got us here.”

There was already a good bit of pressure on Mix at every stop along the way as the son of a former high school and college standout player, Anthony Mix Sr., who had more than 1,000 receiving yards in his college career at Auburn. Mix Sr. also played in the NFL for a time.

So Mix Jr. has always played football under pressure.

“It’s just something, I was born with it and it’s just something that you just have to pick up and roll through life with,” Mix Jr. said. “Every day I’m going to work hard to not let it falter.”

Mix said he enjoyed the season and he especially enjoyed last Friday’s game and helping the Wolves become state champions again. He said he’ll always remember his senior season at Vigor and what the team accomplished.

“I’m just so happy that I felt good in the moment,” he said. “It’s the state championship and you’ve got to make plays. You can’t have a bad game right here and expect to win. So I came out and made plays and we came out with the win.”

Now Mix must find another home — a college home. He is being recruited by a few schools but said he hasn’t made a decision yet and he likely won’t sign with a school during next week’s early signing period, but will likely make his decision and sign during the February signing period instead.

“There’s a couple of schools involved right now, but I’m not really hooked on one school,” he said. “I’m just looking for someplace that I can take in and call home, just like Vigor.”