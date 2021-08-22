By Darron Patterson

Vigor used its new home field to rekindle some old Wolfpack magic Saturday afternoon, wiping out Blount’s 13-0 first quarter lead in stirring fashion to win the “Battle of Prichard” 22-13 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Senior quarterback Anthony Mix Jr. completed just two passes for 5 yards in Vigor’s dismal first half performance, but he misfired only once in the final two periods, throwing for two scores and running for another as the Class 4A Wolves shocked their 6A crosstown rival.

“I’ve been able to sit in a comfortable system for a year now,” said Mix, who has transferred from several area schools in recent seasons before landing at Vigor last season. “I’m not so fumbling around and stuff, I know what I’m doing and it’s easier to control the game.”

Mix finished just 7 of 16 passing for 165 yards, but two of his strikes went for touchdowns — to Brennan Maye-Jordan for 75-yards and a 51-yard rainbow to Kristopher Agee for the other. The Wolfpack opted out of playing at antiquated Prichard Stadium last season and moved all its home games to Ladd this year. They are expected to have a new on-campus facility in 2022.

The Leopards came out sharp as sophomore running back Deshune Williams weaved his way for a 35-yard touchdown on the team’s second series and quarterback Freddie Davis hit Antonio Robinson-Jackson with a 16-yard scoring strike. Keldrick Smith’s first PAT was true, but his second was blocked.

Vigor got a safety just before the half when an errant snap on a Blount punt attempt sailed into the end zone and a pack of Wolves swarmed the punter after he recovered the loose ball. But the second half was all Vigor as Mix’s 8-yard run started the comeback on the team’s first drive of the third period.

“Blount came out being aggressive in the first half and we just came back (in the second half) with way more energy to fight back for the win,” said Mix, who was named Offensive MVP of the game. “We didn’t say anything special to each other at halftime; just pick your head up because the game’s not over.”

It was only Vigor’s second win over Blount on the field in the past six meetings of this 50-year-old rivalry. The Wolfpack was credited with a victory last year when Blount was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues. Before that, Vigor had won 14 in a row dating back to 1999.

The Wolfpack will host Class 3A Hillcrest-Evergreen Friday night, while Blount hosts Class 5A Greenville.