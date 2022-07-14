There aren’t many players who will be readily recognizable to football fans in Mobile, but a partial roster — 58 of the 70 players expected for training camp — for the Alabama Airborne of Major League Football was made available to Lagniappe this week.

Members of the team are scheduled to start arriving in Mobile on Thursday for physical exams, equipment pick-up and other aspects of joining the team.

The MLFB training camp for all four teams — including the Ohio Force, Virginia Armada and Arkansas Attack — will begin Monday, with two teams working out at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and the remaining teams working out at Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium.

MLFB officials said all practices will be open to the public.

Each team has 70 players to begin training on Monday, but those rosters must be trimmed to 50 players by the end of the three-week session.

Among the players on the Alabama roster are quarterbacks Chase Fourcade, who set several school passing records at Nicholls State; Alvin Bush Jr., who spent some time at Nebraska, Iowa Western, Virginia Tech and Illinois; Maxwell Meylor, a former Wisconsin-Whitewater player; and Kyle Saddler, who played at Augustana University.

Other players come from schools such as Georgia Southern, Kent State and Notre Dame College (not Notre Dame University).

Former NFL head coach Jerry Glanville (Houston Oilers, Atlanta Falcons) will serve as head coach of the Airborne.

Here is a look at the partial Alabama Airborne roster:

OFFENSE

QB: Alvin Bush Jr., Chase Fourcade, Maxwell Meylor, Kyle Saddler.

RB: Tyler Nevin, Jordan Salima, Tabus Taylor, Arthur Thompkins.

WR: Mike Carrigan, Montay Crockett, Dashun David, Nick Holley, Andrew Kamienski, Elijah Lily, Jimmie Robinson, Tra’veon Samuel, Jeremy Smith, Jacorey Sullivan, Kantavious Taylor, Tim Wilson.

TE/H: Tyrus Black, Desmond Maxwell, Ari Werts.

OL: Tyrin Arceneaux, Josiah Hunter, Noah Johnson, Tre Johnson, Joseph Oliver III, Thomas Parker.

LS: Colten Menges.

PK: Cesar Silva.

DEFENSE

DL: Wendell Bing, Nikolaus D’Avanzo, Malik Dorton, Youhanna Ghaifam, Nick James, E.J. Labaze, Chigozie Nnoruka, David Perkins, Kristian Tate.

LB: Kaelin Burnette, Rickey Chatman, Quinlen Dean, Beau Gregio, Zach Hall, Royce See, Desmond Veals.

DB: Caleb Brown, Josh Butler, D’Angelo Ellis, Kentrell Everett, Prince Iworah, Ephraim Kitchen, Xavier Lewis, Zack Richardson, Kenmah Silverland, Cameron Solomon, Robert Taylor, Zahir Williams.