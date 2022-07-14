Major League Football is headed to Mobile. Players who have signed contracts to join one of the four teams — from Mobile; Canton, Ohio; Little Rock, Ark.; and Virginia Beach, Va. — are set to start arriving in Mobile Thursday. Each of the four teams will have 70 players under contract to begin three weeks of training camp on Monday, July 18, but will have to cut their rosters to 50 players each by the end of the camp. Players are scheduled to undergo physical examinations upon arrival in Mobile.

Following camp, the teams will participate in a four-game regular season followed by a league championship game. The first two games will be played Tuesday, Aug. 9, including a game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium featuring the Alabama Airborne, Mobile’s entry into the new league, against the Ohio Force (Canton). The Mobile team will play its first two games at home, including an Aug. 16 game against the Arkansas Attack (Little Rock). The remaining team will be known as the Virginia Armada.

The Airborne will play in the second-largest stadium in the short summer season. Ladd-Peebles Stadium seats 40,000 and is second only to Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, which seats 54,120. The 2022 season is a sort of soft opening for the league, which will start in earnest in April 2023, perhaps with as many as four additional teams, the season finishing up in July.

Coaches for the four teams and other league officials began arriving in Mobile Saturday and have spent the past few days in meetings planning the scheduling and other factors associated with the training camps. Equipment managers are distributing equipment where it needs to go and the fields — Ladd-Peebles Stadium and Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium, which will be used for training camp sessions — are being inspected and set up.

Two teams will practice at Ladd-Peebles each day, with the other two teams practicing at The Lip. It is likely the schedule will feature early morning practices at both sites, one team each, then mid-morning practice for the other two teams because of the heat. There may also be walk-through sessions later in the day.

Bill Lyons, chief marketing officer for the league, stressed the public will not only be allowed to attend practices but will be encouraged to do so.

“We want to engage, especially with Mobile,” Lyons said. “The people here have been so inviting and so helpful.”

Jerry Glanville, 80, former NFL head coach with the Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons, will be the head coach of the Alabama Airborne.

Jags’ softball adds two

Last week, South Alabama softball head coach Beck Clark announced the signing of two junior college transfers — Sasha Willems of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, and Marley Sims of Gulfport, Miss. The two players join Brooklynn Bockhaus of Haughton, La., Marlayna Capaldi of Wilmington, Del., Sophia Mendoza of Leigh Acres, Fla., and Madison Lagle of Glen St. Mary, Fla., all of whom signed with the Jaguars’ program during the fall signing period.

Willems is a catcher whom Clark says has “great instincts and high softball IQ.” She recently played at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas, where she was an All-America selection. She batted .433 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 69 runs batted in. “She has great experience and skill behind the plate, but can play other infield positions if called on,” Clark said. “… Her international experience will benefit her as well, considering she has spent the summer playing some of the best teams in the world. I anticipate her coming in and helping us right away and look forward to a solid two years from her.”

Sims is an infielder who recently played at Chipola College and was a standout at West Harrison High School in Gulfport. “Marley is a top-of-the-order hitter who can hurt you with both power and speed,” Clark said. “Defensively, she is a middle infielder with great range, but she also plays in the outfield if needed. She is a gritty ballplayer with a huge softball IQ and instincts that cannot be taught. She is a sparkplug kind of player who is always in the middle of making things happen.” Sims was a first-team all-region selection and also earned first-team all-conference honors. She batted .430 and led her team in runs scored (48), hits (67), doubles (16), stolen bases (34) and on-base percentage (.491).