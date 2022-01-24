Wrapping up a nearly two-year process, the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) is now the owner and operator of St. Elmo Airport in Mobile County.

MAA and the State of Alabama entered into an agreement in May 2020, and the deal was recently finalized, an MAA spokesperson said Monday.

“We appreciate the trust placed in MAA by Governor Kay Ivey and the leadership at the Alabama Department of Transportation. We pledge to the community that we will manage and grow this Airport to serve them,” said Chris Curry, President of the Mobile Airport Authority.

St. Elmo Airport opened in 1945 as an auxiliary airfield for the Army contract flying school at Bates Army Airfield in Mobile. The airport was deeded to the state of Alabama in 1947.

The airport is located about 18 miles from the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley and is now used mostly for corporate and private aircraft. The 738-acre expanse includes:

3,998-foot runway

Aircraft parking apron with 25 tie-downs

Four-unit T hangar (larger aircraft)

10-unit T hangar (holds up to 13 aircraft)

10 private hangars

Operational fuel farm

“I am looking forward to the Mobile Airport Authority providing quality leadership and management of the St. Elmo Airport. Under the ownership of the MAA the St. Elmo facility can receive technology and facility upgrades and better serve the needs of the people of South Mobile County,” said Alabama State Representative Chip Brown, R-Mobile.

“The Mobile Airport Authority will run the St. Elmo Airport with professionalism and dedication. The acquisition of this resource will provide numerous benefits to the community,” said Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt. “President Chris Curry and his team are more than able to handle this responsibility. I look forward to working with the MAA in projects to come.”

The Mobile Airport Authority owns and operates Mobile Regional Airport (MOB), Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM), and the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley generating $1.8 Billion in economic value for Alabama. Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines serve the Mobile Regional Airport, providing direct service to four major hubs: Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, and Houston. MOB is also home to Airbus Space and Defense.

BFM is located next to the Port of Mobile. The unparalleled geographical location supports the Authority’s multimodal ability to bring maritime, rail trucking, and aviation together in one area. BFM is also home to Airbus Final Assembly Line, Airbus Engineering, ST Aerospace, and Continental Motors.

The Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley is an industrial complex that supports the opera]on of BFM, and it is home to more than 90 businesses that include supply chain providers and others that support the transportation industry.