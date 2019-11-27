An animal control officer has been terminated after a complaint of animal cruelty.
Christopher Dressel was terminated on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from the city’s animal shelter after an administrative investigation determined he was responsible for an incident on Nov. 10 at the Mobile Port Authority. He has been an animal control officer since June 23, 2018.
There is also a criminal investigation ongoing surrounding this animal cruelty incident. Once it has concluded, an arrest could be made. Charges will be released at that time.
