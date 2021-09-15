After a number of high-profile issues at the city facility, Mayor Sandy Stimpson has moved the city’s Animal Shelter and Animal Control division out from under Mobile Police Department (MPD) control.

Highlighted by residents during a debate on a new city ordinance that would ban the use of most dog tethers, the issues at the shelter, in part, led members of the Mobile City Council to create a citizens’ advisory committee for the facility. Stimpson made changes to the leadership structure at the shelter Sept. 9, putting it directly under the Administrative Services department and Executive Director Joe Snowden. In a statement about the changes, Stimpson acknowledged a lack of “community confidence” in the shelter.

“Community confidence is an important part of our success at the Animal Shelter, and this is an opportunity to repair that confidence while improving operations and services,” Stimpson said in the statement. “While MPD has made important progress at the shelter, this move will streamline the chain of command and allow us to put a greater focus on swiftly executing a plan to address these current challenges.”

The shelter’s director has also resigned, Stimpson said in the statement. Stimpson has “engaged a team of local and regional experts in the areas of adoption, enforcement, management and shelter medicine to provide guidance through the new structure and transition.”

Snowden works directly under Stimpson and this change would allow Stimpson to have more control over the shelter.

“I am looking forward to working with the professional team of shelter employees, partners like the Mobile City Council’s Citizens’ Advisory Committee and other community experts to fully evaluate the facility’s operations and implement a new plan that will ensure the highest level of service to the animals and citizens of Mobile,” Snowden said in a statement.

The citizens’ group is also looking forward to working with Snowden, member Terri Mitchell said in a statement.

“I anticipate that the committee will look forward to working with Mr. Snowden and his transition team to address Animal Control and shelter management, increase transparency and get a budget in place that reflects the values of a forward-looking city,” Mitchell wrote.

Current and future Animal Control officers will carry badges, but will not be sworn police officers, city spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed.

James Douglas, an employee of the Animal Shelter, said the vast majority of the issues within the facility were due to MPD involvement in the day-to-day operations and the money budgeted for it.

“The money had a lot to do with it,” he said. “There were almost no employees and no budget.”

Last week, Lagniappe ran an article looking into an MPD internal investigation that stemmed from issues at the shelter.

The changes in leadership, Douglas said, are a start to fixing the issues at the shelter.

“I believe it will help change things,” he said.

Stimpson’s office is also looking at capital funding for the Animal Shelter in his proposed budget, according to the statement.

“As the team moves forward with a comprehensive review and a new operational plan, they will also be evaluating infrastructure needs and best uses for the $130,000 allocated in the 2022 [fiscal year] capital budget for immediate upgrades at the Animal Shelter, pending the approval of the Mobile City Council,” the statement read.