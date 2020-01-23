Street closures will continue as the Transporation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Grant-funded rehabilitation of Broad Street rolls on, the city announced Thursday afternoon.

Most recently, the city announced that Broad Street will be closed at Congress Street from Tuesday, Jan. 28, and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 30. The closure will enable workers to relocate utilities.

A marked detour will be in place utilizing Lyons St, N Washington St, and St. Louis St.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are reminded to obey the 25-mph speed limit and to use caution when traveling through the work zone, especially at night. Motorists should watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.