The Archdiocese of Mobile has canelled public worship services and most Catholic church activities through April 18, including Easter services.
In a statement, Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi called it a “painful decision.”
“Not only is Easter a time of celebration, even more importantly, the Resurrection of Our Lord is at the core of our Christian faith,” He said in a statement. “However, this action is taken in the interest of the common good of our communities and is in accord with the advice of civil authorities.”
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).