The Archdiocese of Mobile has canelled public worship services and most Catholic church activities through April 18, including Easter services.

In a statement, Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi called it a “painful decision.”

“Not only is Easter a time of celebration, even more importantly, the Resurrection of Our Lord is at the core of our Christian faith,” He said in a statement. “However, this action is taken in the interest of the common good of our communities and is in accord with the advice of civil authorities.”