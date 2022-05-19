Average unleaded fuel prices for May 19 have broken records for the third straight day in the Mobile metro and Mobile County areas, according to AAA.

Gas prices in Mobile hit $4.355 per gallon on Thursday while diesel fuel was marked at $5.361. Mid-grade and premium prices hit $4.671 and $5.029, respectively. In Baldwin County, average unleaded prices reached $4.355 per gallon and diesel was $5.364, the highest prices on record for the area.

Prices in Mobile climbed 17 cents per gallon over the week and 43 cents over the month. One year ago, gas prices sat around $2.87, a difference of $1.477.

The cost hike in May has offset the traditional post-spring break slump in prices, which lasts through Memorial Day. Prices normally surge as students are off for summer break and vacation travel picks up. Summer blend gasoline is also more expensive. Gas prices in Mobile experienced previous all-time highs in March when prices hit $4.118 as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Those prices had not been seen since July 2008.

According to AAA, the current increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering near $110 a barrel due to market concerns of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and further European Union sanctions against Russia.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

AAA offered the following advice to help drivers ease some of the pain they’re feeling at the pump: