The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released names of the three Player of the Year finalists in all eight classifications — Alabama High School Athletic Association’s seven classes and the Alabama Independent School Association class — in boys’ and girls’ basketball from the past season. The winners will be announced at an awards luncheon in Montgomery on Thursday, March 31. Also, the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners, chosen from among the Player of the Year winners, will also be announced.

Four Mobile-area players are among the Player of the Year finalists. In Class 7A boys Labaron Philon of Baker is among the finalists, while McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. is a finalist for the Class 6A honor. In Class 7A girls, Davidson’s Kelsey Thompson is a finalist, while Iamunique Bowie of St. Luke’s is a finalist in Class 2A.

Here is a look at all of the finalists for the Player of the Year awards:

BOYS

Class 7A: Jordan Frazier, James Clemens; Labaraon Philon, Baker; Elijah Terry, Enterprise.

Class 6A: Christopher Blount, Huffman, Battu Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen; Corey Stephenson, Hueytown.

Class 5A: Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay; Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville; Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley.

Class 4A: John Broom, Jacksonville; Antonio Kite, Anniston; Sheldon Williams, Escambia County.

Class 3A: Ja’borri McGhee, Winfield; Cole Millican, Plainview; Alex Odam, Piedmont.

Class 2A: Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva County; Anthony Johnson, Midfield; Logan Patterson, Section.

Class 1A: Will Bonner, Belgreen; Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage; Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian.

AISA: Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts; Walter McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy; Robert Rose, Autauga Academy.

GIRLS

Class 7A: Aniya Hubbard, Hoover; Renita Kelly, Hoover; Kelsey Thompson, Davidson.

Class 6A: Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle; Samiya Steele, Hazel Green; XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford.

Class 5A: Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield; Je’Nyiah Silas, Lee-Huntsville; Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville.

Class 4A: Chloe Steigel, Deshler; Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler; Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central.

Class 3A: Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian; Jorda Cook, Ohatchee; Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore.

Class 2A: Ace Austin, Spring Garden; Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke’s; Molly Heard, Pisgah.

Class 1A: Erin Culp, Marion County; Amonei Cunningham, McIntosh; Timmy Thurman, Linden.

AISA: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood Christian; Jasmyn Butts, Glenwood; Grace Davis, Clarke Prep.