A Mobile-area woman charged for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol has agreed to plead guilty for her role in the crime. Prosecutors allege Kari Dawn Kelley drove from Mobile to Washington D.C. with three Missouri men — Zachary Martin, Michael Quick and Stephen Quick — and “entered the Capitol through a broken window near the Senate Wing Door.”

Using security camera footage and social media posts, prosecutors determined the four proceeded toward the door to the Senate wing, “parading through the crypt and down to the House Wing Door.”

“The defendants each knew, at the time they entered the U.S. Capitol building, that they did not have permission to enter the building,” according to a statement of facts in the case. “Each defendant entered the building and paraded, demonstrated and/or picketed within the building.”

Kelley pleaded guilty to a single charge of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, a Class B misdemeanor which carries a maximum sentence of six months of prison and fines of not more than $5,000. In documents filed Tuesday, Kelley “acknowledges that the riot caused approximately $1,495,326 in damages to the United States Capitol” and has agreed to pay restitution of $500 to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.