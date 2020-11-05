Mobile criminal defense attorney Michael McDuffie was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of harassment after allegedly “hugging and kissing an inmate” at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to district attorney Ashley Rich. Jail records indicate he turned himself in yesterday at 11:22 a.m. and was released on bond within an hour. Rich said the case is being prosecuted in municipal court and her office will have no oversight.

McDuffie, 72, was arrested on a similar charge in 2018, after he allegedly made suggestive comments and shared self-published erotic literature with a younger female attorney. At the time, other female attorneys told Lagniappe about similar experiences with McDuffie. The disposition of that case is unclear. Jail records also indicate he was arrested in 2008 on a charge of promoting prison contraband.

McDuffie is a graduate of Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law and was admitted to the state bar in 1988. This story will be updated as it develops.