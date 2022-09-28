Lagnia-POD S2, Ep37

• A local environmental advocacy group, Mobile Baykeeper, is suing Alabama Power Co. in U.S. District Court, claiming the company’s plan to permanently store coal ash in unlined ponds at Plant Barry on the Mobile River is “illegal” and violates federal policy. Lagniappe’s editorial staff talks about the lawsuit and the history of the coal ash debacle.

• The Mobile County Commission has passed a “historic” $216 million budget — a year-over-year increase of roughly $20 million from its previous year’s operating expenses. Reporter Scott Johnson talks about where that extra dough has come from and where it is going.

• Assistant managing editor Dale Liesch walks us through the city of Mobile’s promising status in the film industry, which he details in this week’s cover story.

All this and more by smashing that play button…