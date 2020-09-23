A spokesperson for Alabama Power said the utility was closely monitoring the dam holding back nearly 21 million cubic yards of spent coal ash at Barry Steam Plant last week as Hurricane Sally made a last-minute shift to the east, which sent 30 inches of rain and storm surge to Pensacola instead of Mobile Bay.

Though state officials were concerned the Gulf Coast could see “a very dangerous and historic flooding event,” the rain from Hurricane Sally had far less of an impact on Alabama than the winds that toppled trees and powerlines and sent Alabama Power into a monumental effort to restore power to thousands of customers.

Other than the concerns about the potential contamination of groundwater near Plant Barry — something Alabama Power has been fined for by state regulators at multiple facilities — environmental advocates have long raised concerns about what would happen to the 21 million tons of toxic coal ash currently stored in an unlined pond in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta if a major storm struck Mobile Bay directly.

Advertisements

Though that wasn’t the case with Sally, the potential for flooding to cause overruns or breaches at the dam at Plant Barry has been a central issue in Mobile Baykeeper’s public campaign encouraging Alabama Power to excavate and move the coal ash at Barry to a lined landfill farther away from the Mobile River.

At present, the investor-owned utility is planning to dewater, consolidate and cover or “cap” the material and then leave it in perpetuity in the unlined pond where it has accumulated for decades. Both options — removal and cap-in-place — have previously been deemed acceptable by the federal government.

Prior to Sally’s landfall Sept. 16, when it was still a flooding threat for the Yellowhammer State, Alabama Power spokesperson Michael Sznajderman said the company didn’t want to “speculate about the storm,” but did say personnel at Barry were “monitoring all facilities and impoundments” and subject matter experts were executing “all of the company’s safety protocols.”

“Historically, we’ve never had any type of structural failure at any of our ash ponds,” he added.

Sznajderman also noted the dam separating the ash pond from the Mobile River received the highest rating available from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That “satisfactory” designation from an inspection in 2010 is higher than impoundments managed by other coal-burning utilities in Alabama.

While all of that is true, Cade Kistler, program director for Mobile Baykeeper, said Hurricane Sally was a reminder flooding and the potential for a direct hit from a major storm will always be a concern if the waste in Plant Barry’s ash pond is left in place and isn’t removed to a location farther from the water.

The Mobile-Tensaw Delta, which Plant Barry sits roughly in the middle of, is the end of a large river system, and rain that falls to the north eventually flows down into it. Even if local rainfall doesn’t cause significant flooding, Kistler noted weather events to the north often have caused flooding in the delta.

“What I’m worried about is not the rain here — it’s the rain throughout the watershed,” Kistler said. “We saw historic flooding last year and I can’t tell you a single rain event that I recall from that time. It had just rained a lot in Montgomery and Birmingham over the course of several weeks.”

According to data collected by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the level of the Mobile River at Plant Barry never got anywhere near the 10.3 feet it was projected to rise to ahead of the storm. In fact, it crested at just above 5 feet Tuesday — far below the 12-foot flood stage, according to USGS.

Historically, the river around Plant Barry has been much higher. Though data has only been recorded for a few decades, its highest crest was above 18 feet in 1961. However, it’s not uncommon for the river to get that high. It has exceeded 12 feet four times this year already and rose above 17 feet in February.

During all of those events, there were no problems reported with the dam at Plant Barry.

Speaking to Lagniappe, Kistler said it’s difficult to put an exact number on how much rainfall could trigger a breach or an overflow at the Barry ash pond. That can all vary based on how fast rain is coming down and how much rain has already saturated the groundwater in a certain area.

A study funded by Baykeeper and conducted by Burgess Environmental in 2018 concluded a “one in 1,000 years rainfall event” or one producing 21.7 inches of rain over a 24-hour period could increase the pond’s level by roughly 5.6 feet. That would leave about a little over “1⁄4 of an inch” between the top of the ash pond water and the top of the dike, according to Burgess’s report.

It’s important to note those numbers are based on Alabama Power’s own calculations of how much additional rain could flow through its system without causing significant impacts. It does not give any indication of how much rain might cause the level of Mobile River to rise above the dam itself.

Since Baykeeper’s report was published in 2018, Alabama Power has also increased the height of the dam at Plant Barry.

While Alabama Power has expressed confidence in the “safety” and “reliability” of the dam, environmental groups like Baykeeper say “forever” is a long time to test that confidence. Whether it’s next hurricane season or 50 years from now, Kistler argues a failure at the dam could have catastrophic consequences for the Mobile-Tensaw Delta and Mobile Bay.

“We had a near miss with Sally, and even if it hadn’t shifted, no one can say whether it would have caused the dam to breach or not. The problem is we’re going to be dealing with this with every single storm that approaches the Gulf Coast from now on,” Kistler said. “You have a wetter-than-average fall or summer and then put a big storm on the right track, and we’re going to be holding our breath again.”