The Mobile Housing Board (MHB) has agreed to pay $150,000 in severance to a former executive director, according to documents obtained by Lagniappe.

Akinola Popoola was terminated by MHB in September 2018 after less than a year on the job. The MHB commissioners cited financial burdens experienced in the organization during Popoola’s time in leadership. This included an email phishing scam that cost the agency $478,000. MHB claimed while Popoola may not have been “directly responsible,” he should have had “a hand on the wheel.”

The MHB hired its current executive director, Michael Pierce, in March 2019, the same month Popoola sued both MHB and the Mobile County Personnel Board claiming his due process rights were violated and the housing authority breached its contract.

The personnel board’s involvement in the lawsuit was dismissed in October 2020 as Circuit Court Judge Jay York ruled Popoola’s was terminated during a working test period.

Popoola was hired by the housing board during an October 2017 meeting but didn’t begin in the role until Dec. 1, 2017. He attempted to claim through his lawsuit that a notice that he was selected for the job in August 2017 began his one-year probationary period, making his September 2018 termination improper without a pre-disciplinary hearing or opportunity for appeal.

The settlement agreement with MHB was endorsed on Oct. 12, 2021, and addressed the breach of contract claim. The one-time payment is a contractual severance Popoola may have obtained as damages through his lawsuit and is subject to income and payroll taxes. The agreement was also subject to an approval process through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

As a non-monetary portion of the settlement, the MHB also provided Popoola a letter of “text mutually agreeable to both parties” concerning his tenure overseeing the Mobile Housing Authority. Popoola may present the letter to future employers.

A condition of Popoola’s MHB employment contract included doling out severance pay for any “termination without cause,” according to the suit.

“Plaintiff performed all duties and requirements of his position in a satisfactory manner, or better during his tenure, receiving a raise in pay ‘for good cause shown’ during that time,” the suit reads.

Popoola argued he was not responsible for the financial burdens MHB pinned on him.

This was the second lawsuit Popoola was involved in with a public housing board. In 2018 filed a lawsuit against his former employer, the Opelika Housing Authority, claiming that he was owed more than $100,000 worth of unused sick time. That lawsuit was settled in June 2019. The Opelika Housing Authority and its legal counsel did not immediately respond to a request for the details of that settlement.

Popoola was represented by Mobile attorney Ed Smith. He declined to comment on the settlement noting his client was bound by a confidentiality clause.