Following the lead of other Gulf Coast cities, officials in Mobile have made the decision to cancel the July 4 fireworks celebration due to concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19.



On Twitter Thursday, Mayor Sandy Stimpson confirmed the cancelation of the annual event, which typically takes place at Cooper Riverside Park each Independence Day.



Stimpson said his administration tried to develop a plan to proceed with the event safely, but due to a steady increase of new COVID-19 cases, felt canceling was in the best interest of public health.



“I want to commend them for the extensive thought and preparation they put into the effort,” Stimpson wrote in a series of tweets. “However, with cases rising across Mobile County, and in consultation with health experts, we determined the risk of potential exposure was simply too great.”



According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), as of June 25, Mobile County has recorded 3,164 cases of COVID-19 — the third-highest concentration of any county in the state.

Across the bay, other cities like Fairhope and Gulf Shores have already canceled similar July 4 holiday events.

