Mobile Christian and Bayshore Christian are the top-ranked teams in the respective classifications in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association prep baseball rankings. Mobile Christian is the top-ranked team in Class 4A, while Bayshore Christian holds the No. 1 spot in Class 1A.
In all, 12 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area either hold a Top 10 ranking this week or have received votes.
The other No. 1-ranked teams include: Auburn (7A), Hartselle (6A), Shelby County (5A), Plainview (3A), G.W. Long (2A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).
Here is a list of the teams int he Lagniappe coverage area that are ranked or received votes this week.
Class 7A: 7. Daphne. Receiving votes: Baker, Fairhope.
Class 6A: 2. Saraland, 5. McGill-Toolen, 8. Spanish Fort, 10. Gulf Shores. Receiving votes: Robertsdale.
Class 5A: Receiving votes: UMS-Wright.
Class 4A: 1. Mobile Christian.
Class 3A: 7. Bayside Academy.
Class 2A: None.
Class 1A: 1. Bayshore Christian.
AISA: None
