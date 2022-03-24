Mobile Christian and Bayshore Christian are the top-ranked teams in the respective classifications in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association prep baseball rankings. Mobile Christian is the top-ranked team in Class 4A, while Bayshore Christian holds the No. 1 spot in Class 1A.

In all, 12 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area either hold a Top 10 ranking this week or have received votes.

The other No. 1-ranked teams include: Auburn (7A), Hartselle (6A), Shelby County (5A), Plainview (3A), G.W. Long (2A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).

Here is a list of the teams int he Lagniappe coverage area that are ranked or received votes this week.

Class 7A: 7. Daphne. Receiving votes: Baker, Fairhope.

Class 6A: 2. Saraland, 5. McGill-Toolen, 8. Spanish Fort, 10. Gulf Shores. Receiving votes: Robertsdale.

Class 5A: Receiving votes: UMS-Wright.

Class 4A: 1. Mobile Christian.

Class 3A: 7. Bayside Academy.

Class 2A: None.

Class 1A: 1. Bayshore Christian.

AISA: None