Mobile Christian holds down the No. 1 spot in Class 4A and Bayshore Christian is the top-ranked team in Class 1A in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association prep baseball poll of the season. The two No. 1 teams head a list of several teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that earned spots in their respective poll or received votes.
Other than Mobile Christian and Bayshore Christian, the No. 1-ranked teams in the initial polls include Auburn (Class 7A), Hartselle (6A), Shelby County (5A), Phil Campbell (3A), G.W. Long (2A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).
Here is a look at the teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that claimed spots in the polls:
Class 7A: 5. Daphne. Also receiving votes: Baker, Fairhope.
Class 6A: 3. Saraland, 8. McGill-Toolen. Also receiving votes: Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort.
Class 5A: Also receiving votes: UMS-Wright.
Class 4A: 1. Mobile Christian.
Class 3A: 6. Bayside Academy.
Class 2A: Also receiving votes: St. Luke’s.
Class 1A: 1. Bayshore Christian.
AISA: None.
