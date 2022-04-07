Mobile Christian retained its No. 1 softball ranking in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association softball polls. The Leopards are the top-ranked team in Class 3A and the only team in the Lagniappe coverage area with a No. 1 ranking this week.

Fairhope is ranked No. 2 in Class 7A, Orange Beach is No. 3 in Class 2A and Satsuma holds the No. 4 spot in Class 5A.

Others holding rankings or receiving votes from the area this week include No. 8 Daphne (7A) and Alma Bryant (receiving votes in 7A).

The No. 1-ranked teams in the state other than Mobile Christian include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Athens (6A), Alexandria (5A), Curry (4A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Abbeville Christian (AISA).