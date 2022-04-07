Mobile Christian retained its No. 1 softball ranking in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association softball polls. The Leopards are the top-ranked team in Class 3A and the only team in the Lagniappe coverage area with a No. 1 ranking this week.
Fairhope is ranked No. 2 in Class 7A, Orange Beach is No. 3 in Class 2A and Satsuma holds the No. 4 spot in Class 5A.
Others holding rankings or receiving votes from the area this week include No. 8 Daphne (7A) and Alma Bryant (receiving votes in 7A).
The No. 1-ranked teams in the state other than Mobile Christian include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Athens (6A), Alexandria (5A), Curry (4A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Abbeville Christian (AISA).
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here