The Mobile Christian Leopards softball team holds the top spot in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association prep softball poll of the season, which was released Thursday. The Leopards are one of several teams in the Lagniappe coverage area to find a place in their respective classification’s poll or is receiving votes for the Top 10.

Mobile Christian holds the top spot in Class 3A, while Satsuma (Class 5A), Fairhope (Class 7A) and Orange Beach (2A) are all ranked No. 2 in the respective classifications.

Other than Mobile Christian, the top-ranked teams in the polls this week include Hewitt-Trussville (Class 7A), Athens (6A), Alexandria (5A), Curry (4A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Southern Academy (AISA).

Here’s a look at teams in the Lagniappe coverage area and where they are ranked this week:

Class 7A: 2. Fairhope, 8. Daphne. Also receiving votes: Baker, Alma Bryant.

Class 6A: Also receiving votes: Baldwin County, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort.

Class 5A: 2. Satsuma.

Class 4A: None

Class 3A: 1. Mobile Christian.

Class 2A: 2. Orange Beach.

Class 1A: None.

AISA: None.