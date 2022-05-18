With a 9-3 victory Wednesday in Game 2 of its best-of-three series against Etowah, Mobile Christian successfully defended its Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A state baseball championship at Jim Case Stadium on the Jacksonville State University campus.

The Leopards, 33-4, won the first game Tuesday night at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park 9-8, the winning run scored in the bottom of the seventh inning off a balk.

It marks the fifth state baseball championship for the school, which won the Class 3A title in 2018 and the Class 2A crown in 2015 and 2016.

In Game 1 Tuesday, the Leopards were led by Charlie Keller, who was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and a home run. Zane Stokes had a home run and Seth Smith was 2 for 4. Kelly Lanier picked up the win, going all seven innings, allowing 11 hits, eight runs, five earned runs, while issuing no walks and striking out six. Smith led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and was followed by a pop-out by Zane Stokes and a groundout by Ty Mancha. Smith moved to second on the groundout. Brody Hinton was intentionally walked and Alex Bennet singled, scoring Smith and moving Hinton to third. After Bennett stole second, Hinton scored when the pitcher was ruled to have balked, giving the Leopards the come-from-behind victory.

On Wednesday, Keller added another home run and three RBI, with Jay McCants going 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Grant Jay had a home run, three runs scored and two RBI, while Smith added a 2-for-4 showing. Mancha was 2 for 4 with a double and Stokes also had a double. Camden Diamond pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out six and walking two.