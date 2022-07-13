Third in a series

There’s a familiar team returning to Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 3A, Region 1 play this season — Mobile Christian. After two seasons playing in Class 4A, Region 1, where it posted an overall record of 14-8 and made the state playoffs both years, the Leopards have returned to Class 3A. If the past is any indication, success won’t be far behind.

In its previous 3A, Region 1 stint, Mobile Christian was 40-13 overall, 11-4 in the playoffs and 23-3 in region games. In 2016 and 2019, the Leopards advanced to the Class 3A state title game, losing to Piedmont both times. In 2017, region foe Hillcrest-Evergreen beat the Leopards during the regular season and went on to win the Class 3A title. In 2018, Mobile Christian beat Flomaton in the regular season and won the region crown, but Flomaton would win the state title.

The message from Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell is that Class 3A, Region 1, regardless of the lineup, is always tough.

“It’s an outstanding region,” he said. “The last time we played Hillcrest-Evergreen we lost to them and they went on to win the state championship. … I feel like Hillcrest is going to be the team to beat. They just do a great job there. But there’s also Flomaton, which does a great job, and we also have Excel, which is an outstanding team, and Thomasville is another outstanding team with a great program. There’s Monroe County, W.S. Neal, Cottage Hill. Number one, there’s a lot of really good coaches in this region.”

The new Class 3A lineup includes Mobile Christian and Cottage Hill Christian from the Lagniappe coverage area. Joining the Leopards for the next two seasons at least are Excel, Flomaton, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Monroe County, Thomasville and W.S. Neal. Gone from the previous two years are T.R. Miller, which went 10-3 overall and won the region crown a year ago; Bayside Academy, which was 9-3 and 4-2 last year; and Chickasaw, which was 6-4 and 2-4. T.R. Miller and Bayside were playoff teams.

While Cottrell points to the talent of the head coaches in the league it is worth noting that three — W.S. Neal’s Hugh Fountain, Thomasville’s Clint Anderson and Monroe County’s Shannon Felder — are entering their first season at their respective schools. Three more — Cottage Hill’s Bobby Parrish, Excel’s Jason Phillips and Hillcrest’s Mike Dean — are entering just their second season at their respective schools. That leaves Cottrell, entering his eighth season at Mobile Christian, and Doug Vickery, who will be starting his 17th season at Flomaton, as the deans of the coaching group in the region.

But the rule remains the same, according to Cottrell.

“You’ve got to play every week,” he said. “It’s top to bottom a good region and every game is significant. Even though four teams get in [the playoffs] you just can’t have a letdown if you want to make the playoffs.”

According to the poll of Lagniappe’s Prep Picks Panel, Mobile Christian is the team to beat. The Leopards received all four first-place votes. Flomaton is picked to finish second, followed by Hillcrest, Thomasville, Cottage Hill, Excel, W.S. Neal and Monroe County. Both W.S. Neal and Monroe County were winless in region play a year ago — Neal in Class 4A, Region 1 and Monroe County in Class 3A, Region 3.

“We were very young last year so we return a lot of people,” Cottrell said of his team. “What we’re looking for is consistency in all phases of the game. We have an outstanding kicker who is in the ninth grade. He started every game for us last year as an eighth-grader. His name is Carter Lewis and he’s a perfect example of what our team is — we’ve got some really talented young players. We’ve just got to strive to be very consistent in production as far as all areas are concerned — special teams, offense and defense. We have pushed this summer that we’ve got to be a great team and be great teammates, because that is going to be the key. If we can play together we have a chance to have a pretty good team.”

Among those returning this year are quarterback Miguel Camboia and edge rusher Sterling Dixon, a 6-foot-3, 211-pound junior, who has already received numerous college scholarship offers, including from Auburn, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State.

Cottage Hill’s Parrish said he expects the region to be a battle week in and week out.

“It’s still going to be competitive,” he said. “We lost T.R. Miller and we lost Bayside out of our region from last year, but you turn right around and you pick up Mobile Christian and W.S. Neal and Thomasville. It’s like you flipped two good teams for three good teams, so it’s going to be a battle.”

That is not unexpected, according to Parrish, who credits the strong overall football competition in the Mobile-Baldwin area as the groundwork for strong region matchups from top to bottom, regardless of the classification.

“It’s the coaches and the staffs that we have around here and the players who are trying to get to the next level. They just go out and they compete and that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “Down here, kids just love football, so we enjoy getting out there with them and trying to gameplan for them.”

Parrish said he’s eager to see what his young team can do this season.

“I think last year, with all of the injuries that we had — and when you are at smaller schools, when you lose one kid it’s really like losing two or three. But our offensive line and defensive line were thrown into the fire last year, being so young,” he said. “All of those guys will be back with the exception of one, and our skill guys will still be around. It ought to be an interesting year for us.

“The experience, as well as the skill guys who we have coming back, will help us. Kelvon McBride, the receiver we had last year, is back and he’s verbally committed to Vanderbilt. Kaden Washam is another receiver we had. We lost Kyle Hipp, who probably left here as one of the top passers we’ve had in the history of Cottage Hill Christian Academy. But we also had a guy [Tenereo Rowser] to come in as a quarterback as a freshman, but because we had Kyle here he played another position. He’s going to be the triggerman for us and so far he’s done a good job, so I think we’ll be able to spread the ball around a little bit more than what we’ve done in the past.”

The Warriors also have twins Trent and Tyler Thomas who will both see time at tight end and wide receiver as well as on defense.

Next week: Class 4A, Region 1