Mobile Christian is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association softball poll, released this week. The Leopards’ softball team joins the school’s baseball team in holding the top spot in the state.

Mobile Christian leads the group of eight teams from the Lagniappe coverage area that either earned a Top 10 ranking this week or received votes but did not qualify for the Top 10. Three area teams are ranked No. 2 this week — Fairhope (Class 7A), Satsuma (Class 5A) and Orange Beach (Class 2A).

The other No. 1-ranked teams in the state include: Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Athens (6A), Alexandria (5A), Curry (4A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Southern Academy (AISA).

Here is a look at the teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that hold rankings or received votes this week:

Class 7A: 2. Fairhope, 8. Daphne. Receiving votes: Alma Bryant, Baker.

Class 6A: Receiving votes: Baldwin County.

Class 5A: 2. Satsuma.

Class 4A: None

Class 3A: 1. Mobile Christian.

Class 2A: 2. Orange Beach.

Class 1A: None

AISA: None.