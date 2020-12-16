As expected, Mobile Christian linebacker Deontae Lawson signed a national letter of intent with the University of Alabama during a signing ceremony Wednesday morning at the high school on the first day of the early signing period. Lawson, one of the top linebacker recruits in the country, said he intends to enroll at Alabama in January.

Lawson was one of four athletes at the school to sign letters of intent during the ceremony. Kick returner-cornerback-wide receiver Jason Brooks signed to play at South Alabama for new head coach Kane Wommack, while Rashad Robinson signed to play baseball at Memphis and Brooke Rachel signed to play golf at Loyola of New Orleans.

Other area athletes signing letters of intent Wednesday included Blount defensive lineman Lee Hunter and defensive back Armani Diamond both signing with Auburn; Blount running back Jarris Williams signing with Troy; Daphne quarterback Trent Battles signing with TCU; and Spanish Fort defensive end Christian Burkhalter signing with UCLA and cornerback Micah Gaffney signing with Virginia. Diamond’s signing may have been the biggest surprise of the day as he received an offer from Auburn that morning. He had originally committed to Louisiana Tech. Also signing on Wednesday were St. Paul’s defensive lineman Devin Manigault with UAB, offensive lineman Ivan Shultz with Troy and running back Javonte Graves-Billips with Army. Murphy wide receiver Tanaka Scott Jr. signed with Kansas and Fairhope quarterback Riley Leonard signed with Duke.

Aside from Brooks, South Alabama signed five players Wednesday morning with the possibility of adding one or two more before day’s end. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Community College tight end Lincoln Sefcik and linebacker Trey Kiser signed with the Jags, as did Sumrall, Miss., defensive tackle Cole Daniels, Tupelo, Miss., outside linebacker Dalton Hughes and Central-Tuscaloosa defensive end Edward Smith IV.

Lawson, one of five finalists for the national Butkus Award, honoring the country’s top high school linebacker, has been a standout at Mobile Christian since the seventh grade. He committed to Alabama early and stuck with his commitment throughout the recruiting process.

“He’s just been a player ever since he’s been here,’’ Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell said. “At the middle school program he was one of the best players there and he has just done a great job for us. What he means to me, he reminds me so much of Derrick Brooks, a young man we had at Florida State, in that his attitude to his priorities of being dependable, being a great student, being a great person and he is just such an outstanding leader. That’s what he brought to the table, and then he just made play after play after play on the field. It seemed when the game was on the line was always when he was at his best.”

Cottrell said, “I know Alabama knows what they have in him and I know he’ll be a great player for them, and he’ll be a success in anything he does in life because he’s a quality young man, just a quality young man.”

Lawson said he’s ready to take the next step in his life.

“It’s like a dream come true,” he said. “It’s something I’ve worked for all my life and to finally earn it is amazing.”

Lawson said Alabama was the right place for him. “The (Alabama) program, I feel like they can develop me into the best football player I can be,” he said.

Brooks was a versatile star for the Leopards, returning punts and kicks, as well as playing cornerback on defense and receiver on offense. He said when South Alabama announced it had hired Wommack as head coach, that ended any thoughts of signing elsewhere.

“Coach Wommack, when he came here, I just knew he was something special; I knew he was a great guy and great coach and I know he’ll be a great person for South. That’s what made me go to South. I’m able to stay home and play in front of my friends and family. It don’t get any better than that. … That really settled it for me, (USA getting) coach Wommack. I knew South was a good place for me to be at.”

Brooks said in talks with the coaching staff, he could be used in all three phases at South Alabama — offense, defense and return teams.

“He set numerous school records in interceptions and kickoff returns,” Cottrell said of Brooks. “Anytime he touched the ball something good was going to happen, something exciting was going to happen.”

Rachel is one of the top girls’ golfers in the area, having won several junior tournaments. “Since the seventh grade, Brooke has been the girls’ golf program,’’ Mobile Christian athletics director Joey Adams.

Robinson, an outfielder with good speed, signed with the Memphis Tigers and is expected to have the opportunity to play right away when he arrives. He has played all of the outfield positions and is noted for his ability to solidly cover ground defensively.