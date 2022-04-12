The Mobile City Council could vote to make it illegal to drive a golf cart from some neighborhoods to the downtown area. The decision could come as early as next week’s regular meeting.

Members of the council’s public safety committee discussed an ordinance that, as written, would restrict low-speed vehicles, like golf carts, from streets with a speed limit greater than 25 miles per hour.

Currently, per state law, golf carts only have to be street legal in order to travel on streets in the city. This proposed ordinance would further restrict low-speed vehicles when operated on public streets.

At issue for councilors during the committee meeting was where to set the speed limit threshold. District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds had previously offered an amendment that would’ve allowed golf carts on streets where the speed limit was 35 miles per hour or less, but he would exclude some of the streets in his district.

“I’m all for allowing it on roads that are 35 miles per hour or less citywide,” Reynolds said.

Councilman Joel Daves argued that allowing for golf carts to be operated citywide was getting away from the original intent of the proposal, which started after the city granted a temporary certificate of public convenience to operate a golf cart taxi service. At that time, Daves said councilors were set to consider allowing low-speed vehicles within the Hank Aaron Loop on streets of 25 miles per hour or less. Now, it’s citywide on faster streets.

“It’s a snowball,” he said. “It keeps getting bigger and bigger. Mobile is not Mayberry. We are not a gated golf course community.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones agreed with Daves, saying that in his district he couldn’t think of a street or road that was conducive for golf cart use outside of neighborhood streets.

“I have no issues with (the) 25 mile-per-hour threshold in a neighborhood,” he said.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll, who represents the downtown area and the neighborhoods surrounding it, asked his colleagues to make exceptions so golf cart drivers could cruise down a street laterally a short distance in order to get to downtown shops and restaurants.

“The intent is not to allow you to drive two miles down the street to the grocery store,” he said. “You can’t get downtown from Monterrey Street without getting on a larger street.”

Daves, who called golf cart drivers a “small, but loud” group, said there are solutions to avoid the problem Carroll mentioned.

“There’s an easy solution to this problem ….,” Daves said. “If you want to go to a restaurant or the grocery store, get in your car.”

Instead of Reynolds’ amendment, Daves pushed to keep the threshold at 25 miles per hour and exempt roads or streets where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or below.