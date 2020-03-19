Mobile City Councilwoman Bess Rich is practicing what she preaches. So, it’s no surprise she was absent from last Tuesday’s City Council meeting over concerns of spreading COVID-19.

“I have been personally asking people to stay away from crowds and I want to model that,” she said. “My husband is in the healthcare industry and I know resources have a finite point and I don’t want them to be taxed beyond their capacity.”

Rich and others practicing social distancing might be able to participate in the council meetings going forward, after Gov. Kay Ivey announced the suspension of rules related to in-person quorums, as part of the state’s Open Meetings Act.

Before Ivey’s proclamation, meetings had to be held with an in-person quorum, in order for votes to take place. In Mobile, that means five councilors have to be present in person for a meeting to take place. Furthermore, a councilor who is auditing, or participating in the meeting via teleconference would have not been allowed to vote.

Those rules changed temporarily on Wednesday with the Ivey proclamation. Local governments can now meet via teleconference or video conference on issues involving the coronavirus or anything else related to the “essential, minimum” function of government.

Ivey said the change also requires governments to allow the public to participate in the meetings as well through a teleconference or video conference. The change will only remain in effect while Alabama is under the state of emergency Ivey declared on March 13.

Temporarily, the Mobile City Council will have a special header on a portion of its agenda dedicated to coronavirus and essential city functions, according to an email from Assistant City Clerk Mary Ann Merchant. She asked for public safety, public works and critical infrastructure to be added under this header as well.

It is unclear if this means the council is prepared to go to a teleconference model.

Alabama Press Association Executive Director Felicia Mason said the organization supports the temporary change because it’s a very limited set of circumstances and it strikes a good balance.

Councilman John Williams told Lagniappe he supports the change as well.

“It’s a tool I believe we need to have in place if a supermajority of our council cannot be formed,” he said. “We need to get together and decide what we deem is essential. If it’s not essential maybe we shouldn’t be doing it at all.”

Williams is hopeful it could be applied permanently on a limited basis.

“I don’t see why we couldn’t do it three times per year within certain criteria, like if (councilors) are on a trip, or someone is sick and is at home,” he said. “Three times a year you could vote from the house. I’m excited about the possibility of it, even in the future.”

By law, the Mobile City Council must meet 48 times per year.