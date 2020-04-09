Starting Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will hold virtual meetings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The all-remote meetings will still be held at 10:30 a.m., with a pre-conference meeting at 9 a.m. Due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandate on virtual meetings, the only items discussed at these meetings will be related to the coronavirus, or essential city services.
Residents and other interested parties can follow the livestream of the meetings here.
The public can also e-mail comments, which will be acknowledged as received during the meeting, distributed to councilors and included in the meeting minutes. Citizens can e-mail such comments to: cityclerk@cityofmobile.org up to 30 minutes prior to the meeting.
