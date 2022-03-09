What a spectacle it was Wednesday to see the City Council grovel at the trough of corruption. Repudiating and publicly humiliating its own constituent committee that devoted its weekends and nights to serving the city with no expectation of compensation, it voted to spend $30,000 on an outside consultant claiming to know how to fix the city’s animal problems. The public should be aware that a nationally recognized animal organization, Best Friends, offered to do yet another assessment for absolutely free. Instead, the City Council chose to literally throw away $30,000 of taxpayers’ money on a woman billing herself as a “team” out of Florida. That $30,000 could have gone toward addressing the pet overpopulation problem. Hundreds of dogs and cats could have been fixed for free as a service to the community. The money could have gone toward a mobile spay and neuter unit the city desperately needs, or toward building fences for people willing to get their dogs off chains in violation of the law and get them fixed.

Instead, the City Council fell for the mayor’s office ruse that $30,000 has to go to a consultant in order to get a new shelter built. In fact, the consultant’s assessment has nothing to do with building a shelter. It’s to advise the city on policy and procedures of how to run a shelter, not build it. How to build a shelter is done by a shelter architect — an architect who specializes in building animal shelters. He or she will provide the city with a plan incorporating shelter veterinarian “Best Practices” — things such as kennel space. He or she alone is responsible for the design and execution of an animal shelter that reflects the city’s needs after his or her own assessment in collaboration with the city (which should include the City Council). No outside Florida veterinarian consultant is needed or wanted by an experienced shelter architect. The committee attached a copy of what’s included in a shelter architect feasibility study to its assessment as Appendix E. It will cost $30,000-$40,000 and must be done before the shelter can be built, unlike the veterinarian’s assessment the City Council signed off on.

The Animal Advisory Committee balanced the public’s wishes with successful approaches that have worked in Huntsville, Gulfport, Los Angeles and other municipalities to come up with a plan for Mobile to address the city’s animal problems. Our assessment was based on years of experience in animal advocacy, along with public input.

When council member Gina Gregory asked representatives from the mayor’s office what would happen if the City Council refused to sign off on $30,000 for the consultant, its response was that the city would have to do the work itself. Half the city has already done its work. The other half hasn’t, and seeks to hand $30,000 to somebody else to do it. What we’re talking about here is not advising the city how to build a shelter — that’s done by a shelter architect. What we’re talking about is paying a consultant $30,000 of taxpayers’ money to give the city a report on how to get its number of unwanted animals down and how to keep animals out of the shelter, the likes of which is all in our report and offered for free by Best Friends. When it looked like this corruption would be halted, newly elected Ben “Let’s-Declare-War-on-the-Homeless” Reynolds saved the day by leading the City Council sheep over the cliff to the detriment of the taxpayers, constituents and animals of Mobile. It appears that he hadn’t even read the council’s own committee’s report and relied instead on the consultant’s ads to make his decision to hand over $30,000 of taxpayers’ money to a vet from Florida. I think citizens expect more from their representatives.

Terri Mitchell

Chair, Animal Advisory Committee