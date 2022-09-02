The proposed redevelopment of the 22-acre Mobile Civic Center property took a step forward on Thursday, but an off-the-cuff master plan concerns a downtown advocacy group.

The Mobile Planning Commission approved zoning regulations and a master plan for the property where the Civic Center sits on Thursday, two weeks after it delayed a vote on the same proposal.

A proposed plan introduced at the previous meeting was approved by the commission as a master plan. The proposal, introduced by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration, includes splitting the property into six subdistricts, each with different height and use restrictions. The plan was brought to the city by architecture firm Populous.

While Commissioner and District 6 Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones said after the meeting that the new master plan doesn’t mean the city has to move toward the Populous plan, downtown advocates are concerned the process is being rushed.

Carol Hunter, a spokeswoman for the Downtown Mobile Alliance, said to her knowledge the Populous plan wasn’t meant to be a master plan and she’s surprised the commission moved to make it one at the meeting. She added that a proper master plan for the site should be drawn up by a firm with form-based code expertise in order for it to fall in line with the Downtown Development District, which relies on that type of design.

“I think that they realized apparently that the city code requires a master plan before they can approve zoning,” she said. “It goes without saying that a firm with expertise in form-based code should be the one to write the master plan. Apparently it needed to be said.”

The master plan approved by the commission, Hunter said, misses the mark when it comes to a more walkable urban community.

“We had an opportunity to knit back the fabric of downtown to make it a walkable urban place,” she said. “So much of (the master plan) seems to be anti-urban with setbacks and large curb cuts.”

Another issue with the plan, Hunter said, is that any building material will be allowed, as it is currently written. Although the Architectural Review Board will still get a say in the process.

“It all has to be ARB approved,” she said. “It’s like they’re pushing off decisions to the ARB and those are only guidelines.”

Hunter also questioned the creation of five to six subdistricts within the downtown area when subdistricts already exists and others within the same form-based code framework could be added.

Speaking to the commission, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city would put off for 30 days any movement on the proposed U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building, which would be placed on the Canal Street side of the property. Hunter said DMA isn’t against the construction of the six-story office building, but she called it a “suburban” design and added the group wasn’t for it either.

While the commission approved both the new master plan and zoning, members did limit the number of curb cuts allowed on the property and limited the subdistrict closest to residents in the Church Street East neighborhood to a three-story height limit.

The item moves to the Mobile City Council agenda for a final decision.