Actions by prosecutors in a Mobile civil forfeiture case are being criticized by state lawmakers.

Prosecutors with Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced in court Tuesday they are laying claim to a 2001 Ford F450 from a Mobile County towing company, despite there being no ruling or conviction, and while releasing three other trucks. Their grounds? One of the co-defendants, Gary Smith Sr., died two weeks ago. According to legislation that took effect Jan. 1, this means the property belongs to the state.

The Alabama Legislature passed Senate Bill 210 during the 2021 legislative session which enacted a number of reforms intended to protect property owners from predatory civil asset forfeiture actions by the government. The bill received complete bipartisan support throughout its lifetime in session, was enrolled unanimously and signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Through the asset forfeiture process, police are able to seize and obtain title to any property they suspect was purchased with income from illegal activity or used to facilitate illegal activity, even when the owner hasn’t been criminally charged.

SB 210 adjusted the state’s civil forfeiture statute to require a prompt seizure hearing so assets are not held beyond a reasonable timeframe without due process. The law also now protects innocent owners who may not have knowledge of illegal activity by someone using their property. The changes also ban agencies from collecting roadside waivers, taking cash under $250 and seizing vehicles valued at less than $5,000.

According to a 2020 report by the Institute for Justice, Alabama was graded with a D- for its civil laws as. The institute updates its report to explain the recent reforms enacted; however, it did not upgrade the state’s score.

The institute recommends the state continue to make adjustments, including ending financial incentives for forfeiture. All of those proceeds currently go to law enforcement. They recommend the proceeds go to a state’s general fund.

The organization also is calling for the state to end equitable sharing, which allows the federal government to conduct seizures and split the procedures 80-20 with respective municipalities.

According to a report by Alabama Appleseed and the Southern Poverty Law Center, in a quarter of the 1,110 forfeiture cases filed in 2015 in the state, the property owner was never charged with a crime and the average cash amount involved was about $1,400 or less.

Despite the reforms named above, one change in the amended civil forfeiture statute is being used against family-owned business SOS Towing Company. SB 210 took effect with a new provision that makes death, deportation and bond violation all grounds for a respondent to abandon the property in question by default and any claims to the property.

SEARCH & SEIZURE

As one of five towing companies targeted in 2019, owners Gary Smith Jr. and his late father, Gary Smith Sr., have been dragged through criminal and civil court proceedings for the three years since the Mobile Police Department (MPD) and Mobile County prosecutors alleged their business was committing insurance fraud by overcharging for services. Authorities confiscated all four of their wreckers at the time.

Despite Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes ordering the Smiths’ trucks to be returned to the family after two months, technicalities at the Alabama Supreme Court required the release process to be redone. But when the family returned their trucks to the Mobile city impound in summer 2021, state prosecutors initiated 13 months of continuations — a long enough delay that Gary Smith Sr. passed away on July 31, just two weeks before a bench trial could take place on Aug. 9.

Gary Smith Jr., who manages the company full-time, has been out of business for more than a year while in judicial limbo.

The Smiths were met with an unwelcome surprise when they appeared in court on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and were informed of SB 210. One of SOS Towing Company’s four wreckers was titled to the late Gary Smith Sr, and prosecutors notified the Smiths’ attorney, Chase Dearman, they intended to invoke the new law.

The prosecution and the Smith family resolved on Tuesday that the state would seize the late defendant’s truck and release the others.

JC Smith, the brother and son of both defendants, shied away from calling the resolution an agreement or settlement, noting his family has denied four plea agreements and an offer to pay $13,000 in restitution. He said the decision by prosecutors to use the new law this way was more like backing them into a corner.

“They knew they couldn’t win this case,” JC Smith said.

PROSECUTORS RESPOND

Approached for comment about the case, prosecutors Clay Rossi and Chris McDonough initially only provided a single comment that their agreement “resolved the case” and that the reporter should speak with the defendant’s counsel instead.

Both Assistant DAs followed up on those comments after the defendants’ family began speaking publicly about the case with reporters.

“Our initial response was because we believed we were abiding by a gentlemen’s agreement with the defendants that would not be talking about the case,” Rossi said in a follow-up phone call. “You can imagine our surprise that they have now gone out and are speaking about the case.”

The prosecutors said Judge Pipes released them to speak concerning the matter.

McDonough said their compromise with Gary Smith Jr. meant the DA’s office never had to actually enforce the new state statute. Prosecutors presented copies of the state law to Dearman before a private meeting with Judge Pipes on Tuesday.

“How can this be constitutional?” Dearman could be overheard exclaiming as he reviewed the law.

Rossi defended the State’s actions, saying that resolving the case was in the interest of both parties. He said the state’s compromise sought to simply retain the truck of least value and as they wanted to be sensitive to the death of Gary Smith Sr. The truck retained by the state was valued at about $7,000. JC Smith said the replacement value of the other four other trucks is roughly $200,000.

Rossi said the state sought a compromise to release the trucks because the DA’s office does not have the resources or desire to see the case go back through an appeals process and land in the supreme court again. He said criminal charges against Gary Smith Jr. for insurance fraud are unaffected because of the agreement. A hearing for that case is set for October.

JC Smith said the Ford F450 was his father’s personal truck which he used on his land and to haul his tractor. JC Smith told Lagniappe the truck was only listed on SOS Towing’s truck manifest as a backup and in order to establish a larger towing capacity.

McDonough said the truck will either be repurposed or sold.

When asked if they believe the death of a defendant to be constitutional grounds to abandon property to the state, Rossi and McDonough said it was not their role to say.

ABUSE OF THE LAW?

Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, was the House sponsor on SB 210. He told Lagniappe he was interested in helping to pass the bill because he wants to cut back on civil asset forfeiture. He said SB210 was not all he hoped for, but it was a step in the right direction.

“We figured if we can’t get civil asset forfeiture abolished, at least we can put these protections in place. It’s kind of a halfway step of what we wanted,” Sorrell said.

Originally, Sorrell said he was trying to establish a forfeiture system where property and the property owner both went through a criminal trial together and were adjudicated by the same judge and jury. As of now, the forfeiture process is segmented into a civil trial for the property and a criminal trial for the defendant. He said similar legislation was passed in Maine.

“That’s what I originally wanted. We did not get that. We ended up negotiating with the district attorneys [association] and kind of coming to a compromise,” Sorrell said.

Sorrell said the Alabama District Attorneys Association stepped in to negotiate after he and primary bill sponsor State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, quickly passed both of their bills out of committee early into the 2021 legislative session. The law passed unanimously on the last day of the session.

Sorrell said Orr has introduced civil asset forfeiture bills in the last several sessions. He said his first year in the Legislature in 2019, one of Orr’s bills was being introduced but ultimately watered down into a simple forfeiture reporting statute. COVID-19 derailed further efforts in 2020.

Sorrell said there are issues with the limits because attorney fees to fight back against these seizures normally cost more than the assets themselves.

“They’re going to hire an attorney to get their cash and their vehicle back. The attorney fees will cost them more than the car and cash. So these people end up just forfeiting their stuff just out of sheer economics,” Sorrell said.

After reviewing the Smiths’ story, Sorrell said it was the very kind of thing last year’s reforms were meant to prevent. Had the reformed protections gone into effect earlier than this year, Sorrell said they may have assisted the Smiths in their case.

“That sounds like an abuse of this law rather than a proper use of it,” Sorrell said.

Sorrell said he is not aware if state law already had the legal framework for abandoned property or if it was adopted under the new bill. SB 210 lists its portion on abandoned claims as added text. Either way, he said in light of how the language is being used the portion of the law should be reviewed by lawmakers. Sorrell is the GOP candidate for Alabama State Auditor and is not seeking reelection in House District 3.

Sen. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, said the actions by Mobile prosecutors are breaking the spirit of what the reformed forfeiture laws were intended for. He said there is a common occurrence in state politics he referred to as a “legislative Whack-a-Mole” where laws are passed and unintended consequences surface and the Legislature has to go back and adjust the law again.

‘We will pass a bill thinking we’ve done A, B and C. And the lawyers get hold on it and twist it and distort it, and we realize later we’re gonna have to come back and amend the law and make it do what we thought it would before the lawyers twisted it,” Pringle said.

He said the civil asset forfeiture laws have been distorted from their intent to disenfranchise criminals.

“We’ve reformed it but probably going to have to reform it again,” Pringle said.

Orr did not immediately respond to a request for comment.