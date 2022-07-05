The area has once again reached the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to a statement from Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels.

“Much of lower Alabama, the Mississippi coast, and Florida are in the high-risk category for transmission,” Michaels said in a statement. “It is recommended that a mask be worn in public indoor spaces, maintain social distancing, get tested if you have symptoms, and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Mobile County Health Department has vaccines available for ages 6 months and up. Vaccine and testing appointments are available at the MCHD website.

“It is safer to be vaccinated than getting the illness,” he said in the statement. “Don’t forget handwashing, social distancing, and cough/sneeze etiquette. Your actions may prevent illness in yourself and someone you care about.”