The Mobile County Commission approved a $15-million economic development support package on Monday for the proposed Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM).

County commissioners unanimously approved the distribution of $5 million in installments of $1 million per year over the next five years to the Mobile Airport Authority to fund general support at the downtown airport. In addition, $5 million was authorized in road projects for the facility in both 2022 and 2024 Mobile County Pay-As-You-Go road improvement programs.

Earlier this month, Sen. Richard Shelby announced the Mobile Downtown Airport would receive $100 million in federal funding to purchase land, conduct surveys, as well as renovate and relocate on-site facilities.

Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson called the contribution “significant.”

“We understand that the Mobile Downtown Airport is a priority and will have a major long-term impact on our entire regional area,” Hudson said. “By providing funding over time and through an existing program, we’re able to support this project in a way that doesn’t require borrowing money or impact funding for existing County priorities.”

District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt and District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said the way the funding will be paid out will result in a minimal impact for local taxpayers as the $15 million will be paid out over time.

“The downtown airport is important for air travel and transport capacity in and out of Mobile County,” Dueitt said. “I feel that the downtown airport will have a huge economic impact not only for Mobile County but for the state of Alabama and the Southeast region.”

“Making the County’s investment in BFM over several years allows us to support this important project without detracting from other areas of need,” Ludgood added.

The Mobile Airport Authority owns and operates Mobile Regional Airport (MOB), Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM), the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley and St. Elmo Airport. The airport authority helps generate $1.8 Billion in economic value for Alabama.