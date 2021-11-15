Mobile County’s three commissioners were honored last week by the Dauphin Island Sea Lab for their initiatives which have resulted in the improvement of marine environmental sustainability in the Alabama Gulf Coast region.

The commissioners were presented the 2021 Gulf Coast Marine Environmental Leadership Award during the Sea Lab’s 9th annual Marine Environmental Awards Luncheon on Nov. 10, honoring them for these results.

Commission President Merceria Ludgood said the award acknowledges the work of numerous employees and outside agencies.

“I’d like to recognize the vital roles our many external collaborators and Mobile County employees, specifically the Department of Environmental Services, play in the planning, development and implementation of these projects,” Ludgood said.

This work included curating $100 million from multiple funding sources which led to protecting and restoring hundreds of acres of ecologically sensitive habitat areas and increased public access to water by supporting recreational opportunities within the state’s Gulf Coast ecological environment.

The Mobile County Commission obtained $8.24 million in RESTORE Act funding for the Mobile County Blueways Trail that will provide recreational paddling experiences throughout the county.

As recently as last week, the commission approved the purchase of the Cedar Point Fishing Pier for $2.1 million in Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) monies. The pier sits right at the north end of the three mile long Dauphin Island bridge.

The Mobile County Commission was also recognized for the following projects:

Bayfront Park – Shoreline Restoration and Park Improvement Project

Chickasabogue Park Improvement Project

Escatawpa Hollow Park and Campground Acquisition and Park Improvement Project

Dauphin Island Causeway – Shoreline Restoration

Dauphin Island West End Acquisition & Bird Management Plan

Graveline Bay and Little Dauphin Island Acquisition

Salt Aire South Acquisition – Shoreline Restoration

Salt Aire North Acquisition

Steiner Tract Acquisition – Lightning Point

Three Mile Creek Acquisition

Commissioner Connie Hudson, of District 2, also said she was honored to receive the award and acknowledged the importance of the work.

“The Commission’s numerous projects dedicated to marine environmental sustainability are truly transformative and will benefit residents and visitors for generations to come,” she said.

Randall Dueitt, commissioner for District 3, said the Sea Lab sees firsthand the need for the kind of work supported by the county and he is honored that the commission’s environmental sustainability efforts are being recognized this way.