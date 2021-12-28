Political posturing by the Mobile County Commission is seeking to build opposition in Montgomery against eliminating concealed carry permit requirements.

Mobile’s three county commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to issue a statement taking a stance against the removal of any permit requirements to carry pistols concealed or within one’s reach in one’s vehicle.

Instead of a resolution, a simple statement was issued, reading:

“The Mobile County Commission does not support any proposed legislation that seeks to eliminate the necessity of obtaining a concealed carry permit.”

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran appeared before the commissioners earlier this month asking for their support. But State House Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, is sponsoring the legislation to remove the requirement. He appeared at the same meeting arguing his position.

Cochran spoke briefly during the Dec. 28 meeting and thanked the commissioners for considering their support.

Cochran said law enforcement officers use concealed carry permits each day for public safety. “I’m concerned for our youth. We just have to keep the guns out of the hands of our youth,” Cochran said.

Commissioner Randall Dueitt thanked Cochran for his stand in favor of permits, noting that the sheriff has been the target of statewide and even nationwide criticism by gun rights advocates.

“Sheriff, thank you. You’re taking a beating on this,” Dueitt said. “I think pistol permits are a tool used every day. It’s not a popular stance with some people.”

Dueitt said he has read articles published as far as Texas where Cochran’s 50 years in law enforcement has been “attacked” for standing up for what is right.

Commissioner Connie Hudson noted the commission has no governing authority over the issue of concealed carry permits. She noted Cochran requested commissioners to take a position to support him opposing upcoming permitless carry legislation. As someone without first-hand policing experience, she said she was looking to law enforcement officials, including the sheriff, to form an opinion.

“I know there is discussion both ways whether or not this follows the Constitution,” Hudson said. “For me, it really boils down to if this is really a tool for law enforcement to use to keep citizens safe, then I prefer to err on the side of continuing these permits.”

Hudson made the motion to adopt the statement, Dueitt seconded, and Commission President Merceria Ludgood joined in favor for the action item to be approved 3-0.

Stringer’s House Bill 6 has been pre-filed for the 2022 Legislative Session which begins Jan. 11.