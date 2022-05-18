A correctional officer at the Mobile Metro Jail was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities caught him attempting to smuggle and sell contraband to inmates.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) spokeswoman Lori Myles informed media outlets on Wednesday that Mobile Metro Jail Corrections Officer Fredrick Johnson, 37, of Irvington, had been charged on May 17 with 21 counts of promoting prison contraband and was taken into custody. As of 2 p.m. on May 18, Johnson remained in jail. He has been working at the jail since 2019.

According to Myles, jail security personnel were conducting random bag checks on officers as they were reporting to duty. When personnel searched Johnson’s bag, they found a handcuff key, phone chargers, adapters, a camera, a smart camera and USB flash drives. Myles said the drives were loaded with movies, and some contained pornography.

Myles said MCSO detectives believe Johnson was selling the equipment and materials to inmates.

“This behavior will not be tolerated,” said Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran. “We are constantly investigating how contraband is brought into our jail, and if we find it is one of our employees, then we arrest him or her just like we would anyone else.”

Cochran said Johnson has not cooperated with investigators.

The discovery of the equipment highlights the issue of cell phones in the jail facility. Cochran told Lagniappe that MCSO will confiscate roughly 200 cell phones a year and they have dramatically complicated enforcement. He noted that the equipment confiscated Tuesday would allow inmates to download the movies to their cellphones. Not only do smartphones allow unmonitored communication with outside parties, but they also liberate inmates to send and receive cash through money transfer apps, such as Cash App and Paypal, entirely circumventing the jail’s commissary network.

Cochran said construction at the jail has put a damper on security protocols, and inmates have engineered ways to break out windows and pull up packages from outside the jail with ropes made out of bedsheets. He said MCSO has evidence that inmates track and record patrol shifts in order to time drop-offs with outside help. One bag that was apprehended had as many as 20 phones in it. Inmates will also secure illicit drugs and small tools which they can use to pry open areas in the prison, such as plumbing covers and lighting fixtures, where they can then hide their contraband.

Superglue has also been in high demand in the jail. Cochran said inmates can cut open their mattresses to store items. The superglue allows the individuals to seal the mattress and hide their incisions.