The Mobile City Council plans to hold an in-person meeting Tuesday at Government Plaza, but with added restrictions to the number of people in attendance.

The council will have a quorum of five members in-person to vote on all items on Tuesday’s agenda. At least one member, Councilwoman Bess Rich, has indicated she will be available via teleconference to vote on items related to COVID-19, or essential city services.

Gov. Kay Ivey has temporarily amended the Open Meetings Act to allow members to vote via teleconference. The act usually prohibits elected officials from voting if they are not actually, physically present during a meeting.

In a statement Friday, the council announced it was suspending all in-person presentations, petitions or comments to the council for 30 days. Residents are encouraged to livestream the meeting on Tuesday here and can email comments that will be included in the minutes to cityclerk@cityofmobile.org. Those comments can be submitted up to 30 minutes before the start of the meeting.

Like last week, both the 9 a.m. pre-conference meeting and 10:30 meeting will be held in the first-floor auditorium of Government Plaza.