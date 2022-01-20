Possible changes to the city’s popular Capital Improvement Program could be discussed during a Mobile City Council committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The CIP committee will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of Government Plaze to discuss the future of the program that splits the proceeds from a 1-cent sales tax increase evenly among all seven council districts for street resurfacing, drainage projects and other capital needs.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds serves as chairman of the committee, while District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and Council President C.J. Small serve as members.

The council has also announced a public safety committee meeting almost a month later. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at police headquarters. At the meeting, Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste will provide a report on what the department is doing to stem gun violence in the city.

Council Vice President Gina Gregory is chairwoman of the committee, while District 2 Councilman William Carroll and Jones serve on it.

Council spokeswoman Cassandra McAboy confirmed that members had yet to pick a time or date for another meeting of the public safety committee to discuss the illegal camping ordinance.