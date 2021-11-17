The Mobile City Council voted to raise the salaries of municipal judges today, adding a provision allowing them to hire a third part-time judge.

The raises will significantly increase the compensation for the three full-time judges and two part-time judges already on the payroll, who are appointed by the council. Presiding Judge Holmes Whiddon’s salary would increase from $104,297 to $125,000 upon reappointment. Judges Shellbonnie Hall and Carvine Adams would see bumps from $98,519 and $94,554 respectively to $120,000. The city’s part-time judges will see a boost, from $52,554 to $60,000.

The raises, Councilman Joel Daves has said, will get Mobile’s judicial pay more closely aligned with other similarly sized cities in the state. As of 2019, the presiding municipal judge in Montgomery is set to make $130,000 per year, while the other full-time judge is set to make $120,000, according to information provided by city spokesperson Griffith Waller. Part-time judges in the state’s capital city are paid $575 per session.

Huntsville’s full-time municipal judges make between $153,000 and $165,000 per year, according to a salary study by Auburn University commissioned by the Alabama League of Municipalities.

The action will also allow a third part-time judge to hear cases. Currently Karlos Finley and Bucky Thomas serve as the city’s part-time judges. At a pre-conference meeting Wednesday, Councilman Ben Reynolds said a third part-timer is necessary and residents will notice a difference.

“There is no doubt in my mind there is a need for it,” Reynolds said. “The citizens will benefit from it.”

The raises are set to take effect when new terms start for judges. The judges’ terms begin when they are appointed or reappointed. The council has said it wants to re-evaluate the judges and will ask each to reapply for the position. Councilors are starting with the part-time judges.

The council, on Wednesday, tabled the reappointments of Finley and Thomas. Finley, who came in third in the city’s mayoral race, has previously told Lagniappe he will reapply. Thomas did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Councilors have put out calls for those who are interested and in good standing with the Alabama Bar Association to apply for one of three positions. The council has extended the deadline to apply to December 1 and Council Vice President Gina Gregory said she’s hopeful to have new judges in place by the beginning of the year. The council has received nine applications so far, City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert confirmed.

Councilors, most of whom had returned from a leadership exchange trip to Charleston, S.C., discussed tourism during the pre-conference gathering. More specifically, members had questions related to plans to spend marketing funds set aside from the American Rescue Plan.

Reynolds asked Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration to gather more information on that particular pot of money to see if the Mobile Sports Authority could receive more of the $2 million total. Reynolds was asking the administration to consider giving the Sports Authority $50,000 in additional ARP funding.

Councilman William Carroll also asked why Visit Mobile had received the lionshare of the funds, with a total of more than $800,000 going to the city and county tourism arm. Specifically, Carroll questioned why Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, which is in his district, didn’t receive more funding due to the loss of the LendingTree Bowl.

City Attorney Ricardo Woods told Carroll the city funded all five entities that responded to the request for proposals. Visit Mobile received more funding because they handle most of the tourism marketing for the city and that’s what the federal funds had to be used for.

“They are the tourism arm of the city,” Woods said. “That’s what they do for the city.”

Woods said none of the five entities, including Ladd, were funded the full amount they requested.

Carroll asked and was told Visit Mobile already receives $2.6 million in funding from the city’s annual budget. However, Woods said only a portion of that goes to actual marketing activities.

Ladd is set to receive $300,000 in federal funding, Woods said.

Councilors will meet with members of Ladd’s board to discuss future plans before giving the stadium more funding.

“Before we give Ladd money, I’d like to have the stadium board by for a visit,” Councilman Scott Jones told his colleagues. “Right now, giving money to something where we don’t know the path forward is premature.”

Some councilors lamented how little the city spends in marketing itself, especially when it’s compared to Charleston. Jones said the South Carolina city spends $23 million in marketing per year, while Mobile only spends about $875,000.

At the pre-conference meeting, Reynolds sparked another discussion when he asked about the possibility of painting the roof of the Mobile Civic Center arena so that it looks nicer on the outside.

Jones argued that spending extra money on the Civic Center might not make sense, given that Stimpson has already promised to introduce a plan to make changes to the site in his first 100 days of this term.

“We need to look at the problem holistically,” Jones said. “Let’s address what the problem is and put a price tag on it.”

While Jones agreed with Gregory that repairs need to be made in order to keep it going, he argued that the city is in a “hamster wheel” when it comes to the Civic Center. He suggested a naming rights deal might be a way to pay for a refurbishment project.

“If we’re looking for the city to fully envelope and finance this, we’re going down the wrong path,” he said. “That’s not happening anywhere in the country.”

Stimpson again acknowledged the challenges with the Civic Center, but said plans would come when the city determines how it will pay for it and stakeholders decide what they want from it.

Stimpson added that Cordish Companies has been re-engaged on the project, but didn’t provide any additional specifics.