Mobile City Council attorney Wanda Cochran will resign at the end of the year.

In a letter to councilors obtained by Lagniappe, Cochran wrote that it has “been a distinct honor” to serve the council since the beginning of the new term in 2017.”

“I have truly enjoyed representing the council, engaging with each of you on special projects and working with your wonderful staff,” Cochran wrote. “While I remain fully committed to the interests and future of the city, I feel it is time to step aside.”

The effective date of Dec. 31 was chosen in order to give members an opportunity to hire someone else.

Cochran appeared to be in the middle of a council spat regarding the legality of a special called meeting where councilors voted to approve the 2020 budget and hire a different attorney to finalize a settlement agreement with Mayor Sandy Stimpson in a lawsuit he initiated. Council President Levon Manzie said he was told the meeting was legal, while Councilwoman Bess Rich and Councilman Fred Richardson said they were each told it was inappropriate. The meeting was called and the items were passed. Rich and Richardson also wanted to keep fighting the lawsuit, despite a majority of colleagues wanting to settle it.

In a statement of her own, Rich wrote she hoped Cochran would reconsider “for the sake of the city.”

“There is absolutely no doubt the council and city have benefited greatly as a result of her thoroughness, diligence and professionalism,” Rich wrote. “The city is much better off because of her work, especially the efforts on our behalf, to make certain transparency and compliance with applicable laws. After being represented by someone so dedicated to those principles, it will be nearly impossible to fill her shoes.”

In a separate statement, Richardson said Cochran would be “sorely missed” if she chooses to leave.

“Over all my years on the council I’ve not before seen a lawyer with Wanda’s capabilities and commitment,” he wrote. “She didn’t just bring her unmatched expertise in all things including municipal law to the position, she also brought her love of our city and her desire to see it progress and thrive.”

Cochran was named the council’s attorney at the start of the most recent term in late 2017. She was appointed by a split 4-3 vote to replace former council attorney Jim Rossler after the latter opined that a supermajority of five votes was needed to elect a council president. Cochran eventually agreed with Rossler’s opinion, but only after the council approved her contract.

It is unclear who the council might choose to replace Cochran. Per the Zoghby Act, it only takes four votes to hire an attorney.