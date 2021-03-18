On Tuesday, March 16, the Mobile City Council approved changes to the tree ordinance designed to protect more trees from falling to development.

Under the amended ordinance, approved unanimously by six members present at Tuesday’s meeting, more trees will be added to the city’s protected tree list and the council and Tree Commission will work with the courts to determine a penalty for the unpermitted removal of a so-called heritage tree.

“One of the amendments deals with the courts to allow for recommendations on any tree cut down in the public domain,” Councilor Bess Rich said. “It will determine a scale for the value of a tree based on a national standard.”

Rich said getting a recommendation from a judge is a way to allow the city to use a value scale.

“It tells the community that we’re serious about cutting down trees without a permit,” she said.

The ordinance enhances the definition of what is considered a heritage tree on city rights of way and on private property within a designated historic district. Those trees include magnolias, river birch, sweetgum, yellow poplar and all oaks except water oaks.

An amendment, sponsored by Councilor John Williams and approved by the body, removed cypress and pine trees from the list of added heritage trees. Williams’s amendment also makes clear that on private property outside of a historic district, only live oak trees of 18 inches in diameter or greater can be considered heritage trees and be protected.

The amendment also moves the appeal process for disagreements with the Tree Commission from the Planning Commission to the City Council, to better comply with state law.

In other business, the council approved an ordinance amendment that would require some landlords to purchase business licenses on multiple properties rather than one for a spate of properties. While the ordinance will go into effect immediately, city attorney Ricardo Woods told councilors landlords seeking business license renewals this year would pay for additional licenses next year. However, those seeking new business licenses would need to come into compliance by July.

During a pre-conference meeting, councilors discussed an issue with funding its Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council. The board, appointed by councilors, had for weeks asked the body to provide funding to allow the group to hold meetings remotely, create city email addresses and other things its members say are needed for it to function appropriately.

As many as six councilors seemed poised to provide $250 each in discretionary funds, but were recently held up by the administration over a technical issue because the board wasn’t a legal non-profit organization.

Most members want to see that issue resolved; however, Councilor Joel Daves has still not made an appointment to the advisory board because the authorization for the group ran out in December, he told colleagues. Daves also took issue with some councilors ignoring a compromise included in the original authorization, which required advisory council members to complete certain tasks related to having a better understanding of the Mobile Police Department.

“I voted for the original authorization and support the committee in general,” Daves said. “However, certain councilors have ignored provisions of a compromise. My suggestion would be to go back to the drawing board and reauthorize the committee.”