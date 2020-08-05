For the second time in three weeks, Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie had a speaker removed from the auditorium for refusing to wear a mask at a microphone, as councilors discussed the possibility of moving back to virtual meetings, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile resident Reggie Hill, who wore a mask while he was seated in the council chambers at Government Plaza, but took it off to speak and refused to put it back on, was removed from the auditorium by Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber and a Mobile Police Department officer.

Hill, who was removed from the meeting two weeks ago for also refusing to wear a mask while seated away from others in council chambers, argued the state’s mask order allowed for the removal of a face covering if an individual was farther than six feet away from others.

“No rule supersedes state law,” he told Barber in the Government Plaza atrium. “They continue to harass people. This is out of order.”

Barber listened to Hill, but told him to take it up with members of council.

“If you keep taking us out of the meeting, how can we take it up with the City Council?” Hill asked. “We’re trying to get the business of the city done and we keep getting delayed.”

During a pre-conference meeting, council Vice President C.J. Small asked his colleagues if they might consider moving the meetings back to a remote format, which was used during Gov. Kay Ivey’s “stay-at-home” order earlier this year.

Small cited the updated “Safer at Home” order and the face-covering mandate as reasons. Councilman John Williams seemed to be in agreement with Small on moving back to virtual meetings, at least for a limited amount of time.

Councilwoman Bess Rich, who serves as a council representative on the Planning Commission, said the zoning board still uses virtual meetings and can allow speakers to easily join the discussion by using Zoom.

Despite the discussion over virtual meetings, no decision was made moving forward. Manzie did caution speakers if they continued to not follow council rules, virtual meetings could be a result.

“The presiding judge of the circuit court has ruled that no one is to come into this building without a mask on,” Manzie said, shortly after Hill was removed. “I respect that order 100 percent … and what I don’t appreciate is persons who would use this to advocate their own positions.”

Manzie said it would be his preference for meetings to remain in person because it allows for more people to participate in the process, but he did give an ultimatum to potential rule-breakers.

“Anyone is welcome to come here, but we ask you to respect yourself and others,” he said. “If not, we’ll have to go back to virtual meetings.”

As for why he held off on moving back to virtual meetings, Manzie, who was not present for the pre-conference meeting, said he wanted to see where all other councilors were on the issue. As for concerns that moving back to virtual meetings might send mixed messages because many people are back at work following the “Safer at Home” order, Manzie said he wasn’t concerned with impressions.

“The numbers are rising every day,” he said of new COVID-19 cases. “The curve ain’t flattening. We’re now worse off than we were when the shutdown happened.”

In other business, Councilwoman Gina Gregory announced renovation plans for Langan Park. The city’s “Central Park” as she called it is slated to get new boats, boat houses and an amphitheater. Continued dredging of the lake would also take place, she said.