Citing concerns over parking and the appropriateness of such a project in the downtown area, the Mobile City Council unanimously voted down a plan to use $8 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds to redevelop the former Gayfer’s building across from Bienville Square into 95 affordable apartment units.

The decision means New Orleans-based Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) will have to look elsewhere for funding to complete financing for the $32 million redevelopment project for the building they’ve owned since 2015.

Both District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds and District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said they had heard from downtown workers and business owners, as well as affordable housing advocates on both sides of the issue. Both said this was unusual.

Reynolds said the area in question is no longer part of a qualified census tract defined as an underserved area, but it was when GCHP first made the application; therefore, the project qualified under ARP.

“The federal government is steering the ship on this one through the National Parks Service and the city doesn’t have much of a say,” Reynolds said. “Private investment is on fire down there right now and this puts the government in competition with private companies.”

Despite his “no” vote, Reynolds said he doesn’t support the way the government has been handling affordable housing for decades and wants to encourage the creation of more mixed-use, mixed-income developments where people of all socio-economic backgrounds live together.

Reynolds also noted at the meeting that there weren’t enough parking spaces in the development to accommodate parking for all 95 units, which would make an already stressed parking situation downtown that much worse. An administration official confirmed that there is not a dearth of parking downtown.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll said mixed-income communities are the most successful ones in a city. Carroll, who represents the downtown area, said he didn’t believe it was the right time for the project.

“Viable communities have to have rich, poor and middle-class residents,” he said. “It shouldn’t all be one group.”

Carroll also argued for a “mixture of life” downtown so that it “continues to grow.” On the other hand, he said, there are qualified census tracts showing underserved areas in all districts of the city, excluding District 6.

“It’s not just in District 2,” Carroll said of ARP-qualified census tracts. “District 4 has a qualified census tract, Mobile Terrace [in District 7] is a qualified census tract. There is a qualified census tract in District 5. There are opportunities to use this $8 million in other ways.”

Carroll also mentioned that the debate has stirred many emotions, including from those who’ve sent him racist emails.

“I’ve hated to get emails that said ‘We don’t want Black people downtown,’” he said. “I hated to see those kinds of things happen.”

All councilors said they wanted to see the Gayfer’s building redeveloped, but each believed there was either a better use for the money or a better use for the building. GCHP bought the building from a developer who had previously failed to turn it into condominiums. Daves also noted that the building had been vacant for at least 40 years and if an easy solution had been discovered, it would have already been redeveloped.

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones argued the strict guidelines put in place to protect the historic nature of the building could be one reason it hasn’t been developed sooner. Like Mayor Sandy Stimpson did weeks ago, Jones called for a relaxing of the regulations put in place for historic buildings or areas.

Carroll told councilors that GCHP leadership has already told him they would look for other avenues to get the $8 million for the project if the council defeated this project.

The denial coincides with the administration introducing a “Plan B” to councilors, which would spread the $8 million for affordable housing projects among the seven council districts. Plans are sketchy at this point, but Council Vice President Gina Gregory hinted that a portion of the money could be used for the redevelopment of 26 lots in the Hillsdale community in District 7.

During a pre-conference meeting, Gregory said one developer would look to put in both affordable and market-rate housing in the location.

When asked about Plan B, administration officials were light on specifics, saying only that it would spread the money out for affordable housing projects citywide. Senior Director of Community Development James Roberts did note that the only issue remaining if a Plan B is presented and approved by council would be federal timelines tied to ARP funding. The city’s allocation of ARP funding must be programmed by 2024 and spent by 2026. For practical purposes, that means projects should be shovel-ready or close to shovel-ready very soon.

Residents at the meeting spoke against the project. Sabrina Mass questioned why the money couldn’t be spent redeveloping Boykin Towers on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Boykin Towers, the Mobile Housing Authority (MHA) property that at one time was open to seniors, was abandoned after elevator issues closed it. MHA has hinted previously at trying to sell the property, and the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) has previously mentioned its interest in purchasing that and other lots in the area owned by MHA, according to MAA President Chris Curry.

Others argued that right across from Bienville Square was not an appropriate place for affordable housing, especially with 71 of the units being one-bedroom units and not appropriate for families.